NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs’ Kyrie Irving Looking For Trade To Bulls Or Other Team If LeBron Leaves?

A new batch of NBA trade rumors has arrived to suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving could be looking to get traded by his team in the future. The latest reports arrive as other rumors mentioned that the Cavs want to bring Paul George or Jimmy Butler to the roster. In addition, there’s been murmuring about the potential for LeBron James to leave for another team after the Cavs failed to repeat as NBA Champions this past season. Could all of that be enough to have the Cavs’ All-Star point guard in search of a new franchise to seek titles with?

Just recently, Paul George let his longtime team, the Indiana Pacers, know of his intentions to leave after the upcoming NBA season. It seems that Kyrie Irving may also be checking into other options for himself. Irving helped lead the Cavaliers to the NBA title in the 2016-17 NBA season, but he, LeBron James, and the Cavs couldn’t repeat in the most recent Finals. That wasn’t necessarily Irving’s fault, as he played brilliantly in multiple games. The Cleveland roster couldn’t contend with four All-Stars playing for Golden State, including two of the most recent NBA MVPs joining forces.

As the Chicago Sun-Tribune reported, Irving has been getting in touch with some players from around the league, just in case he needs to force a trade to improve his own situation for the future.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving has been contacting some of his former Team USA teammates and letting them know that he might be willing to push for a trade, especially if he feels the Cavs’ run could end quickly with James able to opt out after next season.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost in the NBA Finals 4-1 to the Golden State Warriors. Irving took some responsibility for a poor performance in Game 5 after banging his knee on the floor, but for the most part, the All-Star guard showed why he was the No. 1 pick in the Draft several seasons ago. Irving averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and about three rebounds a game in the latest postseason, with 38-point and 40-point performances during the NBA Finals.

The Sun-Times report goes on to mention that a team Irving might be interested in playing for is Jimmy Butler’s Chicago Bulls. However, Irving may become the main star there, as Butler has been reportedly pushing for a trade to get himself onto the Cavs’ roster. Meanwhile, many analysts believe the Cavaliers are better off against the Golden State Warriors with Indiana All-Star Paul George. There’s also continuing NBA trade rumors about either of these guys heading to play for the Boston Celtics.

If that’s not enough, sports journalists and analysts have been debating whether LeBron James needs to play for the Clippers or Lakers. There’s contention that LeBron would want to be in L.A., closer to Hollywood and business deals. In addition, it’s believed that the fact he’s good friends with the Clippers’ Chris Paul could woo him to that team. There’s also Magic Johnson as the new face of the Lakers management and the potential for them to have a future star in Lonzo Ball. The Lakers Nation site also mentions that LeBron’s wife, Savannah, wants to live in L.A. full time.

One has to think that it’s too early to consider that Irving and LeBron will leave this championship contender team. They managed to win a game handily in Cleveland during the NBA Finals and nearly had a win in Game 3. However, Kevin Durant was clearly a difference maker that helped to decide the series, and now the Cavs are in search of a way to combat the Warriors’ newest star.

There’s still potential there for the Cavaliers if management can bring in another All-Star, although the fact David Griffin left management doesn’t help right now. In order for this team to contend again, it could mean losing Kevin Love while adding the services of either Jimmy Butler or Paul George. For now, Irving can wait to see what happens, but if the “King” bolts for Los Angeles, “Uncle Drew” may not be far behind as he looks to add more championship rings to his collection.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]