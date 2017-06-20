Lisa Rinna’s second daughter, Amelia Gray, signed with IMG models recently.

Months after Amelia’s older sister, Delilah Belle, signed with the modeling agency, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news about Amelia’s future.

“When your kids dreams come true….It makes you a very happy, proud Mom,” Lisa Rinna wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which featured Amelia’s IMG headshot.

In a series of photos that followed, Lisa Rinna and her family appeared to be celebrating Father’s Day in Paris, and in one particular photo, Rinna was seen in the back of her 16-year-old daughter as the Eiffel Tower was seen behind them. Lisa Rinna and her daughters also visited a Hermes showroom and Disneyland Paris.

On April 10, just over two months ago, 19-year-old Delilah Belle was confirmed as an IMG Model.

Lisa Rinna’s daughters appear to be following in the footsteps of their fellow Real Housewives kids Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 20. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, the Hadid sisters are the daughters of Lisa Rinna’s former co-star, Yolanda Hadid, and her ex-husband, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid.

A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Jun 10, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

Years ago, Gigi Hadid burst onto the scene alongside her best friend Kendall Jenner, and the ladies took the modeling world by storm. A short time later, Bella Hadid followed, and now, Delilah and Amelia Gray appear to be on the cusp of taking the reins as top U.S. models.

A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:22am PST

As for Lisa Rinna, she’s currently in the midst of production on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna joined the series in 2014 for Season 5 and has continued to appear on the show in a full-time role ever since.

While Bravo TV has yet to reveal the official Season 8 cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Season 7 cast, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Eileen Davidson, is believed to be returning. As for Eden Sassoon, she announced on Facebook earlier this year that she was leaving the show after just one season.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]