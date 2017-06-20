Miley Cyrus recently shared an image of brother Braison Cyrus modeling for Dolce & Gabbana in his first runway show, and as usual, Miley was happy to see young talent given a chance to shine. While she was proud of Braison and supportive of his modeling endeavors, Ms. Cyrus also commented that she wasn’t a fan of the fashion house’s political leanings. That didn’t sit well with designer Stefano Gabbana.

Miley Praises Braison Cyrus, But Not Dolce & Gabbana

As Yahoo Lifestyle reports, Miley Cyrus has been joyously supportive of her brother with his recent foray into modeling, even though Braison didn’t see his first runway show as the realization of a lifelong dream. Like Miley and Billy Ray, Braison Cyrus’ first love has always been music, but that doesn’t mean he’s limiting his ambitions to the recording studio. As Miley points out in her Instagram posts, everyone in the Cyrus family has embraced new challenges, even when they seem contradictory to the lifestyles they live.

After professing her love and pride for her brother, Miley added a short disclaimer to her post for Dolce & Gabbana, the fashion house granting Braison his modeling debut. In the last part of her caption, Ms. Cyrus clearly states that she does “STRONGLY disagree” with the company’s stance on political affairs.

It was just that one sentence, before again praising Dolce & Gabbana for providing young artists and models with the opportunities presented with their fashion shows. Miley’s one negative remark was enough to prompt a response from designer Stefano Gabbana.

Yaaaaaas @braisonccyrus !!!!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

Dolce & Gabbana Designer Stefano Gabbana Fires Back At Miley Cyrus

Washington Times reports that Stefano Gabbana wasn’t likely to let Miley’s remark go without a challenge and was quick to respond. In a comment on Ms. Cyrus’ Instagram post, Stefano told Miley that as Italian fashion designers, Dolce & Gabbana holds no interest in politics, especially concerning the American government. In that reply, Mr. Gabbana also requested that Miley ignores future postings from the fashion house, implying that her celebrity status is of no concern to the fashion designer.

“We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!” wrote the Dolce & Gabbana designer. “We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant.”

Stefano ended his reply with a hashtag that suggested Miley Cyrus should boycott Dolce & Gabbana products.

That wasn’t enough for Mr. Gabbana. The designer added in a separate comment that Braison would no longer be welcome to model for Dolce & Gabbana as a direct result of Miley’s comment.

