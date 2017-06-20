Watch Russia Vs. Portugal Confederations Cup Match Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of World Cup Warm-Up

Portugal, the champions of Europe, find themselves in an unusual position as they head into their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group B match against host Russia on Wednesday — behind the Russians on the group stage table. But Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2016 UEFA Euro winners are expected to change that situation in a match that will live stream from Moscow, when they will be heavy favorites against Russia who qualified for the tournament by virtue of serving as host in the run up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the same country.

In their respective opening matches, Russia cruised past Oceania Nations’ Cup winners New Zealand — a team that despite winning their regional championship may not even qualify for next year’s World Cup competition. But while Russia defeated New Zealand 2-0, Portugal faced a tougher test against CONCACAF winners Mexico, settling for a 2-2 draw.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Russia vs. Portugal 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Group B match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, June 21. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4 p.m., while in the United States, the live stream, gets underway at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the Russia campaign to win a Confederations Cup heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in the video below.

Though they enter the game as heavy underdogs, Russia have, in fact, experienced success, historically, against Portugal when playing matches in the Russian capital. In 1983, the Russians — then playing as the Soviet Union team — handed Portugal a 5-0 drubbing in a qualifier for the European Championships. The two did not meet again in Moscow for another 23 years when they played to a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier. Another World Cup qualifying match in 2012 ended with Russia just getting past their guests, 1-0.

Can Russia, who are taking part in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup only by virtue of hosting the tournament, build on their opening victory over New Zealand by stunning the European Champions in their second group stage match? Or will 2016 Euro winners Portugal cruise to victory as expected against their ambitious hosts? To find out, watch the Russia Vs. Portugal FIFA Confederations Cup Group A match live stream from 45,300-seat Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow, Russia, with streaming video provided by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch Wednesday’s game on tablet computers and smartphones.

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Russia Vs. Portugal Confederations Cup match stream live on their TV sets.

Russia and Portugal fans without cable login credentials can watch the 2017 Confederations Cup showdown stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports Two, which carries the Group A match live from Moscow. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Russia Vs. Portugal Confederations Cup Group A match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link, or use the ITV Hub app for smartphones and tablet computers.

