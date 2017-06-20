‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Kenya Moore’s Husband’s Name Revealed On Instagram, Who Is The Mystery Man?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore finally revealed her husband’s name on Instagram. Who is the mystery man the reality star abruptly married?

Finally, a face and a name

Kenya Moore got married over the weekend to a new man in her life after a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan.

The Bravo reality star posted a photo to Instagram on Monday of her wedding in St. Lucia. The 46-year-old finally gave her fans a glimpse of her new husband’s face and announced that his name was Marc, Daily Mail reported.

Moore previously referred to Marc as her “ride or die.”

Later, Radar Online reported that Kenya’s new husband’s full name was Marc Daly. It was also confirmed that he was the owner of the Brooklyn restaurant, SoCo.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had only been dating Daly for a few months before tying the knot. She apparently started dating Marc shortly after her split from Matt.

Last week, Kenya appeared to be hiding the identity of her new husband, only posting photos of the back and the side of his head.

How does her ex feel?

Earlier this month, a judge granted Moore a one-year restraining order against Matt Jordan, TMZ reported.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

After it was revealed that Kenya married Marc in secret in St. Lucia, Jordan spoke out in dismay on Instagram saying, “As if the embarrassment from the show wasn’t enough.”

“The false aligations [sic] of domestic violence, the unwarranted restraining order, the loss of business opportunities, money. My personal & professional image. I can deal with that. losing my queen is a blow I never want to feel again.”

A blissful ceremony on the beach

Kenya shared photos of her surprise wedding on the beaches of St. Lucia wearing a low-cut white gown and veil while her new husband wore a white shirt and khakis.

“I’m just ecstatic,” the former Miss USA and Michigan native told the site. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

Moore joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 5 and famously feuded with castmates Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, and Sheree Whitfield.

A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both.???????????????????? #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore #hewhofindsawifefindsagoodthing A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Kenya is set to return for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 10, along with former castmates Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes.

Over the last months I have learned a lot about myself. I reflected and realized that changing my behavior starts with me. I will not be defined by my previous mistakes or bad decisions. My life is what is in front of me and not the things Or people I left behind. Thank you God for this wisdom. Thank you God for my new life. #blessed #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

