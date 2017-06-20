Jill, Derick Dillard Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary: What Did The Couple Do?

Jill and Derick Dillard just celebrated their third wedding anniversary. This couple has one little boy, with another one the way. They couldn’t be more excited about the new baby.

Us Weekly shared the details of their big anniversary, which they celebrated on June 19, 2017. Derick Dillard shared about their anniversary and what they did on his Instagram page. The couple had a nice night out on the town while on vacation. They are back living in the United States again while Jill waits to have her second child. She is due pretty soon, and they have always shared that they wanted to be here and safe when their son came.

The two had a fun day at Silver Dollar City together in Branson, Missouri, and then went to eat at Olive Garden. In the pic that Derick shared, you can see that they were enjoying Olive Garden’s famous salad, but they didn’t share what else they had to eat. Derick also put the hashtag #babymoon on the post, which makes it sound like they got a bit of a trip to themselves before the new baby gets here. They didn’t show Israel in the picture.

Just a few days ago, Derick shared a photo with Israel feeding giraffes.

"Great things about being a dad" …number 5375: feeding giraffes in Arkansas with your 2-year-old! #fathersontime #familytime #gentrysafari #memories #giraffes A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Jill and Derick Dillard have already announced that their son will be named Samuel Scott Dillard. They are going to be in Arkansas with the family when he is born, but they will probably end up going back on mission trips after their son is born. While in Arkansas, they will have a lot of help and the babies will have Spurgeon, 18 months, and Henry, 4 months, to play with, who are Jessa and Ben Seewald’s children. Anna and Josh Duggar also have another child on the way.

Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Are you surprised that Jill and Derick Dillard have already been married for three years? Are you excited to hear about the birth of their second child? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of Counting On when they air on Monday nights on ABC. Hopefully, they will show their big trip to Branson and let the fans in on everything that they did on the trip.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]