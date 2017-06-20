Maryse Is Not Happy That The Term ‘Divas’ Is No Longer Used

Former WWE Diva’s Champions Kelly Kelly, Maryse, and Eve Torres were the latest guests on the WWE Network’s Table for 3. They stated that it was the first time in four years that they have been in the same room together collectively. The former champions had much to catch up about, including their current statuses in life.

The show was aired before Maryse’s big return match alongside The Miz against John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. Both Eve and Kelly Kelly were congratulating her for reaching this opportunity to be a part of a big WrestleMania angle with her husband.

One of the biggest things that all of them talked about is that they are all married now, and Eve has a kid. Both Maryse and Kelly Kelly stated that they both want children, and they should start on that now. Maryse stated that the Miz wanted four children, and she wanted two. Kelly Kelly emphatically stated that she wants a little boy, not a girl.

One of the most serious topics they discussed is the “Women’s Revolution,” which emerged in the summer of 2015. As a way to remove the term “Divas” from the WWE vocabulary, the company began to focus more on the athletic abilities of the females, rather than looks and status.

Maryse was very vocal that she is not a fan of this decision. She felt that by making a big deal about removing the name, it took away the achievements that the female wrestlers during the Diva’s Championship era did. Moreover, she and Kelly Kelly both thought that it was unfair to dismiss what happened before the current state of the women’s division.

Eve, however, did not like the term “divas.” She stated that she never felt comfortable with fulfilling that term and is glad that women’s wrestling is back. She believed that it categorized the women in the WWE and preferred that this type of outlook of the women be avoided.

This was heavily seen throughout the division at this time, as sex appeal was one of the biggest recruiting factors. Now that a women’s Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank match has debuted within the past year, the emphasis is more on the athleticism.

[Featured Image By WWE]