One ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family Member Reportedly Leaving Show Following Fued With Dad Todd Chrisley

One star from the hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, has decided to call it quits after a blowout with her famous father.

Even though they bicker and have small arguments on the show, the Chrisley family appears to be a pretty tight-knit bunch for the most part. But new reports are claiming that two members of the famous family are in the midst of a bitter feud.

According to Radar Online, 26-year-old Lindsie Chrisley has quit the wildly popular reality show following a huge falling-out with her father, Todd Chrisley, and things do not look good. An insider reports that Lindsie has quit the show, and it wasn’t under amicable circumstances.

The report goes on to say that Todd used Lindsie and her husband, Will Campbell’s separation as a storyline on the show despite Lindsie’s wishes to keep her relationship out of the public eye. An earlier episode of the show was centered around the split, with Lindsie tearfully telling her father she’s getting a divorce.

“Todd used Lindsie’s heartache for a storyline, and he did not care either way how she felt about it,” the source dished.

The couple, who have a 4-year-old son together, were married for four years before deciding to call it quits. Just last year, Lindsie told People Magazine that she will always love her husband, but they just grew separately in different directions, having dated since they were 19-years-old.

A post shared by Lindsie Chrisley (@lindsiechrisley) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

According to a report from E Online!, patriarch Todd Chrisley was never on board with his eldest daughter’s marriage from the very beginning, saying that there were issues on both sides.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well,” he told the media outlet.

Todd goes on to say that Will didn’t ask his for his blessing to marry Lindsie, and that was the first sign that things were not going to end well. He even goes on to call Will “disrespectful” and doesn’t think that Lindsie should have allowed that sort of treatment of her and her family.

A post shared by Lindsie Chrisley (@lindsiechrisley) on Oct 15, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

And while her siblings, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley, posted touching tributes to their dad on Father’s Day this past Sunday, Lindsie did not. In fact, the reality star has not posted anything on Instagram since June 10, adding further speculation that something is going on.

Lindsie is not the first member of the Chrisley family to leave the show. About three years ago, Todd’s oldest son, Kyle, was forced to leave the show following drug abuse. He and his father remain estranged.

As most viewers of the show know, Kyle is the father of Chloe, who can be seen from time to time in episodes. Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, have full custody of their granddaughter following a custody battle.

Will Lindsie’s exit from the show cause you to stop watching? Let us know in the comments.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]