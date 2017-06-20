One of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspots, SUR Restaurant, was recently faced with a major fire. Luckily, no one was hurt during the blaze.

According to a new report, the Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that a fire had broken out in the electrical room of SUR Restaurant on Monday night, June 19, and caused about $50,000 worth of damage to the venue.

Speaking to Radar Online the following day, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that there were a lot of people at the restaurant at the time of the incident, but luckily, a busboy smelled smoke and was able to get access the fire before it got out of control.

While it wasn’t revealed which Vanderpump Rules cast members were at the restaurant at the time the fire broke out, it was Jeremy Madix, the busboy brother of Ariana Madix, who saved the day. In fact, Lisa Vanderpump labeled Madix a hero after he sniffed out the fire.

As Radar Online revealed, Lisa Vanderpump, who stars on Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has an unfortunate history with fires. As some fans may recall, Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, suffered a fire and the previous year, firetrucks responded to a call after a broiler began smoking.

Lisa Vanderpump’s former home in Beverly Hills also went up in flames just one year after she and her husband Ken Todd moved to another home in the area. During early seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump was known to live close to her former co-star, Adrienne Maloof, but in recent years, she’s moved out of her previous home and into a new home which she has lovingly named Villa Rosa.

In other Vanderpump Rules news, the entire cast of Season 5 is expected to return for Season 6 later this year. While Lala Kent did quit the show at the end of last year, she has since shared a photo on Instagram of herself at SUR Restaurant and captioned the photo, “Bravo,” along with a camera emoji.

Although a premiere date for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules has not been set quite yet, the last few seasons have all premiered in November.

