Bachelor Nation Reacts To The Return Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ To ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is coming back. Less than two weeks after Warner Bros. shut down production of the Bachelor spinoff due to allegations of misconduct regarding an incident between two cast members, ABC will resume production of the summertime reality series in Mexico, according to People.

The magazine reports that now that the internal investigation has been completed by Warner Bros. and it was determined that no misconduct occurred and no cast member was ever in jeopardy before production was abruptly shut down earlier this month, filming will resume in Mexico. A statement from the company reveals that changes will be implemented to the show’s “policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

While fans of the show are undoubtedly thrilled by the news, it has not yet been announced if the two cast members whose names were allegedly involved in the show-stopping incident will be invited back to Paradise.

Even without the full details in place, it didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to get the summer party restarted. On the on the heels of the announcement of the good news, franchise showrunner Mike Fleiss took to Twitter to tell fans he’ll see them on the beach.

See you on the beach!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) June 20, 2017

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who previously said he was hopeful that the cast and crew would all get back to work soon, thanked fans for their “patience, trust and loyalty.”

Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 20, 2017

Now that Bachelor in Paradise is back in business, other show alums spoke out about the return of the ABC reality show. Pregnant Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Tolbert, who met and married her husband, Tanner, on the ABC reality show two years ago, told the returning cast members to “have a blast” with their summertime relationships but asked them to be sure to be back in time for her baby shower. Franchise alums Kristina Shulman, Clare Crawley and more also weighed in.

Happy to hear filming will resume and my friends will get the shot at finding real & rare love in this place like @ttolbert05 and I did.???? https://t.co/liHXQzahiP — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) June 20, 2017

Also, dear BIP friends, have a blast enjoying the relationships you will establish, but please be home in time for my baby shower! ????

K thx???? — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) June 20, 2017

In all honesty I'm relieved (for everyone involved) to hear #BIP was cleared and can resume filming! ???? — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) June 20, 2017

I wonder if Corrine & DeMario will be back to resume filming? If so, will Corinne come with or without her boyfriend this time?! ???? https://t.co/cWghGJytng — DeAnna Stagliano (@DeAnnaPappas) June 20, 2017

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 cast member Robby Hayes said he was surprised to hear that the show will return, but that he is interested to talk to producers about it. But the reality star also expressed hesitation about returning to Paradise due to the delayed timeline. Hayes revealed producers have not yet contacted him about his status on the show.

We swear that we can see forever in your eyes, Bachelor Nation! #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Sep 6, 2016 at 6:00pm PDT

While reaction to the return has been mostly positive, other Bachelor alums have been vocal about the fact that the Paradise drama has overshadowed Rachel Lindsay’s run as the first African-American lead on The Bachelorette.

It truly saddens me that the #BIP fiasco and racist Lee are overshadowing Rachel's historic turn on this show. #TheBachelorette — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) June 20, 2017

Meanwhile, notably silent on the return of the show is two-time Bachelor franchise star Evan Bass, who recently penned a manifesto for the Hollywood Reporter in which he explained why the show was so important to him and why it should be kept on the air.

Paradise at last! Congratulations Carly and Evan! ❤️????#blessed #BachelorinParadise A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Sep 6, 2016 at 8:25pm PDT

Bass and his Bachelor in Paradise soulmate Carly Waddell tied the knot last week in Mexico, and they did it in front of ABC’s cameras. It is very likely the wedding will be shown sometime this season on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise will air later this summer on ABC.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]