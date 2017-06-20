‘Melodrama’ Heads For Billboard’s Top Slot, As Lorde’s Auckland Stop Sells Out In Four Minutes

Maybe some thought Lorde’s “Royals” was another one-hit wonder, but, if so, Melodrama is continuously disproving that theory with hit after hit. Even as Lorde begins selling out her Melodrama World Tour concerts, beginning with a four minute rush on her Auckland, Australia concert, the artist’s new album skyrockets toward the number one slot on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart.

Lorde To Achieve A New Record With Her Melodrama Album Sales

Billboard reports that Lorde is about to break a new personal record, as Melodrama moves toward the number 1 spot on their 200 chart. It will earn Lorde that top position for the first time. Her debut album, Pure Heroine, reached as far as number three on the Billboard 200 in 2013.

Early forecasts predict Lorde will finish out this week with between 80,000 and 90,000 album sales, placing her in the top slot on the album sales chart.

In factoring which albums rank and where on the 200 chart, Billboard considers track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA), as well as traditional album sales.

The new Billboard 200 chart, which is expected to place Lorde in that top spot, will be released on Sunday, June 25. Melodrama will beat out rapper 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album, which trails behind with an expected 60,000 in sales.

Lorde Fans Sell Out Melodrama World Tour Concert In Auckland In Record Time

Lorde’s Auckland fans were either quick on the draw or lost out on getting tickets to her planned Melodrama concert, according to 1 News Now. Even with three scheduled November dates in the area, as part of her planned world tour, tickets for the Auckland venue sold out within four minutes.

Prior to Ticketmaster offering the tickets with a mid-afternoon release, members of Lorde’s fan club were able to get early bird tickets last week.

Lorde is scheduled to stop at Wellington, shortly after Auckland, but that location has also sold out, leaving more Lorde fans heartbroken and out of luck, unless the Melodrama tour adds additional dates. If every show sells out just as quickly, Lorde may consider launching a second leg to her Melodrama world tour.

Currently, the Dunedin stop on Lorde’s world tour still has available tickets, but fans will want to act fast, before that concert sells out as well.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]