New York Teen Who Didn’t Want To Be A Father Allegedly Beat 16-Month-Old Daughter, Nylah Lewis, Into A Coma

A teen in Brooklyn, New York was arrested on Sunday followed by an alleged attack on his 16-month-old daughter, Nylah Lewis, that left her with a skull fracture, bleeding in the brain, and severe bruising. The child is now in a coma and fighting for her life.

According to the NY Daily News, Shaquan Taylor was spending time with his daughter on Father’s Day at his Coney Island apartment when he called Nylah’s mother, Tammy Lewis, 16, to pick her up, telling her that there was an issue.

Although the 18-year-old did not specify, Tammy obliged. When she arrived at Taylor’s apartment, she noticed there was something wrong with Nylah as she was laying face up on the couch, struggling to breathe. Tammy took hold of her daughter and left the apartment. Taylor reportedly chased after her until they reached the lobby—that’s when he supposedly punched Tammy in the face as she held their daughter in her arms, knocking her to the floor.

New York Police officials were called to the scene, and after a brief chase, Taylor was arrested.

Nylah was rushed to an area hospital where officials say she suffered a brain bleed, multiple skull fractures, and severe bruising to her legs, face, and other areas on her body.

It was reported that after the brutal attack on Father’s Day, Nylah was left in a coma and fighting her life. Authorities say the injuries are so severe that she is not expected to survive another 24 hours.

Taylor denies beating his daughter on Father’s Day, claiming that she fell off the bed. Authorities say Taylor later changed his story, saying that Nylah fell from the toilet. The child’s injuries are not consistent with a fall, police say.

In a Facebook post, Taylor expressed that he was not in a relationship with Tammy and wanted nothing to do with her. He went on to say that he would do what he has to do to take care of his daughter, adding that he didn’t want to have a baby with Tammy, but “s*** happens.”

Taylor posted another Facebook post just two months after Nylah was born, stating that he felt “disrespected.” He apparently began to resent Tammy after he pleaded with her to get an abortion. She purportedly told Taylor that she would have an abortion, but she ultimately decided to have the baby.

Taylor was arraigned early Tuesday morning at the Brooklyn Criminal Court. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

[Featured Image by MattGush/iStock]