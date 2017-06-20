Kailyn Lowry has been slammed online for leaving her kids home when she embarks on fun vacations in the past, but today, the Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her two sons to travel alongside her to a yet-to-be-determined location.

Following a visit to Puerto Rico by herself, the pregnant reality star took to Twitter where she confirmed that her boys, including seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, were heading to the airport for one last vacation as a family of three.

“Today we leave for our last vacation as a family of 3!” Kailyn Lowry wrote to her fans and followers on June 20.

“[Two] of my friends are tweeting about problems with their airlines & [I’m] just sitting in traffic trying to get to the airport,” she later added.

Kailyn Lowry is mom to two sons from her previous relationships with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, and soon, she will welcome her third child with a third man, Chris Lopez. As fans may recall, Lowry began dating Lopez at the end of last year, but months later, after Lowry discovered she was expecting, they called it quits.

Kailyn Lowry initially kept the identity of her third baby’s father a secret but after OK! Magazine tweeted about a potential DNA test, she confirmed Lopez was her mystery man.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

During Kailyn Lowry’s recent trip to Puerto Rico, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a number of photos of herself and the scenery, and in one particular photo, she was seen posing in a two-piece bathing suit.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

As for what’s going on between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez currently, it is hard to say whether or not the former couple is in contact.

Last month, a Radar Online report revealed that Kailyn Lowry’s former boyfriend was helpful during the early months of her pregnancy, but after deciding he no longer wanted to date her, their relationship took an understandable turn for the worse.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, who was added to the show earlier this year, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]