Trump’s Approval Rating Nosedives To A Measly 36 Percent As Reports Say He’s in Panic Mode, Wants To Resign

President Trump’s approval rating plummeted to a measly 36 percent according to a recent CBS News poll. The dismal approval ratings follow a recent Father’s Day claim made by POTUS that his rating was at 50 percent and news first reported by Politico that President Trump wants to resign, but is worried about leaving a failed legacy. Whether President Trump truly wants to resign remains to be seen, but judging by responses to his current approval ratings via social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, many people would be elated should Trump step down and pass the baton to someone else.

As President Trump shared a Rasmussen Report poll via Fox News on Sunday, some feel there is very little weight to be measured in polls. Many quickly point out the fact that during the 2016 election, polls continually presented Hillary Clinton as in the lead and most likely to win the election. While some argue that polls are meaningless and aren’t an accurate depiction of the nation’s current mindset on states of affairs, others disagree. Are polls expected to vary between pollsters and should a discrepancy between polls be considered the norm or is something more sinister going on?

Whether on the right or left, public response to political and presidential polls are typically the same. Many accuse the poll of being slanted towards or against a candidate. In both the CBS job approval poll that sees President Trump at the lowest approval rating since the Inauguration and the Fox News, Rasmussen Report that depicts President Trump with a 50 percent approval rating, people have accused the polls as being tainted. You may see tweets from those responding to the approval ratings below.

The Politico report indicating that President Trump is thinking about resigning has spread virally across the Internet. The report discussed the current scandal with Russia and then quoted an anonymous advisor to the President who stated President Trump has flirted with the idea of resigning. Here is a quote.

“But Trump, too, is cognizant of the comparison to Nixon, according to one adviser. The president, who friends said does not enjoy living in Washington and is strained by the demanding hours of the job, is motivated to carry on because he “doesn’t want to go down in history as a guy who tried and failed,” said the adviser. “He doesn’t want to be the second president in history to resign.”

Which reports do you believe? Do you think President Trump’s approval is at 50 percent or 36 percent? Do you think he wants to resign or is this an attempt at fake news? What are your thoughts about President Trump? Do you want him to resign or are you hoping he’s impeached?

New Poll Shows @POTUS Approval at 50 Percenthttps://t.co/FRWlSVvxzQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2017

Poll: Trump's job approval rating drops to 36% https://t.co/GhousUXi2h — Cobie Loper (@cobieloper) June 20, 2017

Earlier this morning, President @realDonaldTrump tweeted about a poll showing him at a 50 percent approval rating. pic.twitter.com/or96sqTFne — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2017

Of course Fox News is covering THIS particular poll, not ALL of the others. — Karl Williams (@xhkpw) June 19, 2017

fake poll, you'll be at 25% by the time of impeachment — noah tymene (@NoahTymene) June 20, 2017

⬇️Last paragraph. 45 wants to resign. Doesn't want to have 'tried & failed' or be 2nd POTUS to resign. Some legacy. https://t.co/KSTtVlxjDK — ProfHelen (@Helenhs) June 19, 2017

72% approval rating for Trump AMONG REPUBLICANS is what stands out here. Could augur disaster.https://t.co/CVgtbehLMQ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 20, 2017

Retweeted Terry Simmons (@tsimmonshvac): Trump’s Approval Rating Drops Again Following Brag On Twitter… https://t.co/fC7dsgYNnL — THOINAH (@twobaskets) June 20, 2017

36% approval rating in the toilet. TRUMP is very desperate to change the narrative. Will he use N Korea Syria Iran ? https://t.co/aMyb6DAuIj — Debeezee (@debbbeez) June 20, 2017

Which poll is fake? The Trump approval rating polls or the 98% 'would vote trump again' poll? — 4thTimeLucky (@141percent) June 20, 2017

