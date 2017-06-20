‘BIP’ Star DeMario Jackson Cleared: No Sexual Assault In Pool With Corinne Olympios, Filming To Resume!

Bachelor in Paradise star DeMario Jackson has been cleared of all accusations of sexual assault. The investigation is complete, and it was determined that nothing happened against Corinne Olympios’ will during the pool incident. BIP filming is set to resume, and the season is scheduled to air later on this summer.

Cleared from all sexual assault allegations

Warner Bros. released a statement last Sunday that sent the Bachelor Nation into a tailspin. ABC was forced to suspend production, and an investigation of the sexual assault allegations was immediately initiated.

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios claimed to be a “victim” in the entire situation, while DeMario Jackson remained firm with his stance of innocence throughout the investigation.

The now-infamous pool incident investigation has officially wrapped up with no findings of sexual assault.

Jackson has publicly defended himself, saying that his “character has been assassinated.”

” My family name has been drug through the mud.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star, who appeared briefly on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, also said that he was fired from his executive recruiter position because of the sexual assault scandal.

“I don’t blame anyone right now, all I want [are] the tapes.”

DeMario Jackson’s attorneys met with Warner Bros. lawyers on Monday to review the tapes of the alleged sexual assault incident.

Ultimately, Jackson was cleared of all assault allegations.

Production will continue this season!

Bachelor in Paradise fans will be happy to hear that filming will resume for the season. The season was originally scheduled to premiere in the beginning of August, will now premiere later in the summer.

“Production on this season of the Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further the safety and security of all participants.”

Flaws make you flawless???? A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on May 17, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

A statement from Warner Bros. was obtained by Buzzfeed confirming that the allegations made against Jackson could not be proven.

“The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show…that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

Corinne seemed “fully engaged” during incident

Multiple people who saw the tape of the alleged incident claim that Corinne seemed “fully engaged” and lucid throughout the sexual encounter.

A producer had previously alleged that Olympios appeared to be too intoxicated to consent to oral sex in the swimming pool with DeMario Jackson, TMZ reported.

Warner Bros. says that the swimming pool incident will not be released to the public or shown on Bachelor in Paradise.

It is not clear whether or not Corinne Olympios or DeMario Jackson will be featured on Bachelor in Paradise this season.

Corinne, who previously stated that she suffered “physical and emotional trauma” has yet to speak out on the matter.

NEW DROP AVAILABLE NOW ❣️ go visit www.teamcornshop.com now!!! @riotsocietyclothing #teamcorn A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on May 31, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

What do you think about the Bachelor in Paradise investigation? Will you still be tuning in to watch Bachelor in Paradise this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winklemeyer/Staff/Getty Images]