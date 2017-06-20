Top 6 Most Heartbreaking And Shocking Tag Team Breakups In Wrestling History

Last night on Monday Night Raw, fans witnessed the breakup of one of the most popular tag teams to hit WWE in a very long time, but was it the most shocking? Enzo Amore and Big Cass have entertained fans in WWE and NXT for a number of years now, and their dissolution was quite hard for many people to take. After seeing their destruction, it brings up the idea of past tag team breakups and which are the most heartbreaking and most shocking in wrestling history.

Breakups are never easy, and as recapped by the official website of the WWE, the split of Big Cass and Enzo Amore was extremely hard to take for many people. It was especially difficult for Enzo who actually had a tear rolling down his face as Big Cass called him “dumb” and told his partner that they were through.

Looking back throughout time, there have been a lot of other tag team breakups and Raw viewers even saw The Golden Truth split up a few weeks ago. There have been others who were more shocking and heartbreaking, though, and here are the top six.

The Mega Powers

Hulk Hogan and Randy “Macho Man” Savage were the perfect tag team as they were two of the top stars in WWF/WWE and earned the name of the Mega Powers. Once Savage became WWF Champion, he began to think that Hogan was jealous of him and that his partner/friend actually wanted Miss Elizabeth.

Their breakup on The Main Event in early 1989 turned Savage into a mega heel as soon as he slapped Hogan and attacked him. This would go on to start a classic feud between the two men that brought about some incredible matches and the main event of WrestleMania V.

The Outsiders

After leaving WWE out of nowhere and showing up in WCW, no one thought that anything could ever separate Kevin Nash and Scott Hall from each other’s side. However, that all changed at Slamboree in 1998 when Hall turned on Nash and beat him down to join the nWo black and white.

Nash would end up staying with the nWo Wolfpac and the two former best friends would start a feud of their own. Both men would end up taking personal real-life jabs at each other in their promos and their match at Halloween Havoc even ended with Nash refusing to pin an unconscious Hall.

Edge and Christian

For years, the “brothers” had partnered together to win championship after championship, but Edge was starting to really bloom as a singles star. Christian didn’t take too kindly to being left behind, and he nailed Edge with a single-man Con-Chair-To, which started an incredible feud between the two of them.

Seeing them today, it’s hard to believe they were ever on opposite ends of things, but they were.

The Hardy Boyz

Over the years, Matt and Jeff Hardy have partnered together almost as often as they’ve battled it out against each other in the ring. There is even the possibility that they could break up at any time during their current run on Raw and break the hearts of fans around the world once again.

The interesting thing is that if you look back over their breakups from years past is that it was usually Matt turning on Jeff.

The Legion of Doom/The Road Warriors

This one was just strange and so very hard to watch. Known as the Legion of Doom in WWE, Hawk and Animal ended up gaining a third member after being repackaged as LOD 2000. Droz ended up replacing Hawk when Animal turned on his longtime partner, saying that he wasn’t in any shape to continue on.

Making this harder to watch was that Hawk (Michael Hegstrand) was dealing with real-life issues regarding alcohol and drugs. Hawk ended up dying in 2003 at the young age of 46 after having a heart attack in his sleep.

The Rockers

Anyone who has ever watched wrestling knows about the breakup of The Rockers and how it shot Shawn Michaels up the ladder and didn’t do quite as much for Marty Jannetty. No one saw this coming 25 years ago, and it will still go down as one of the biggest tag team breakups in wrestling history.

Honorable Mentions

Strike Force

The Dudley Boyz – this one was just weird

APA

X-Pac and Kane

Over the years, there have been so many big-time tag team splits, but there are some that stick with you throughout your lifetime. Enzo Amore and Big Cass weren’t one of those tag teams who were together for years upon years, but it was hard seeing their breakup on Monday Night Raw. Still, it doesn’t quite make it into the heartbreaking and overly shocking categories as some of the others in WWE and wrestling history.

