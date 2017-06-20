Steve Bannon Fat Shames Sean Spicer In Offhand Comment About White House Press Briefings

Steve Bannon had some harsh words to explain why Sean Spicer has been giving fewer TV press briefings lately. According to The Telegraph, Bannon told a media outlet that Spicer had stopped doing press briefings on camera because he’d gotten “fatter.”

“Sean got fatter,” Trump’s senior advisor said to a reporter via text message.

While it may have been a joke, it seems like an odd response to a very serious issue. The Trump Administration is insulating itself from the media and by extension the American people by refusing to allow video and audio recordings of the White House press briefings.

As The Telegraph reports, Sean Spicer has previously given his own justification on why he has been prohibiting the recordings and choosing to go off-camera instead. He claims that this helps to amplify President Trump’s voice instead of his.

“There are days that I’ll decide that the president’s voice should be the one that speaks and iterate his priorities.”

As you can imagine, many of the journalists who cover the White House press briefings aren’t happy about being banned from recording them.

“It feels like we’re slowly but surely being dragged into what is a new normal in this country where the president of the United States is allowed to insulate himself from answering hard questions.” CNN’s senior White House correspondent said of the no camera policy.

#Editorial After hearing Steve Bannon joke about Sean Spicer being fat, I kind of want Steve Bannon as Press Secretary now. pic.twitter.com/zmuLqrxGBE — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) June 20, 2017

Even if the Trump administration decides to return to recording the press briefings, Sean Spicer probably won’t be the one on camera at the infamous podium anymore.

Bloomberg Politics reports that Sean Spicer could be headed for a new, more senior role in the administration’s communications team. So the position of press secretary would need to be filled. As Bloomberg notes, Trump has been moving away from using a single spokesperson anyway.

"Sean Spicer's departure was a foregone conclusion from Day One" https://t.co/DzMyxXlJ7q pic.twitter.com/wzKCIJwK1R — The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2017

Recently, his deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been doing more and more press briefings. Also, Trump’s attorneys Marc Kasowitz and Jay Sekulow and the spokesman for his legal team, Mark Corallo, have become his mouthpieces, answering questions about the various investigations surrounding the Trump administration.

Who do you think will replace Sean Spicer as press secretary? Will it be Sarah Huckabee Sanders or perhaps Kellyanne Conway? Trump has said in the past that he would have preferred a woman in the role so he might use this as an opportunity to make that happen.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]