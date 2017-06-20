Prince William Turns 35! How Well Do You Know The Duke Of Cambridge?

Kate Middleton’s husband, William, the oldest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, turns 35 on Midsummer, June 21. How well do you know the the second in line to the British throne?

Born Prince William Arthur Louis, his mother, Princess Diana, wanted her first born to be called William, while his father, Prince Charles, wanted Arthur. Philip is a tribute to Charles’ father, and Louis was the name of Prince Charles’ great-uncle and mentor, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who was tragically assassinated by the IRA.

Prince William was born on Midsummer’s Eve, which Hello points out is an auspicious astrological day. Like his mother, who was born on July 1, William’s star sign is Cancer, the sign of loyalty and family.

“Those born during the magical cusp of the summer solstice quickly fall under the spell of enchantment. Romantic and inspirational, they often put their talents and energies in service of a higher purpose.”

Unwilling to part with her 9-month-old baby, Princess Diana insisted that William should join his parents on a trip down under. Although this was the first such trip for any royal baby, Prince William and Kate Middleton have followed suit, bringing Princess Charlotte and Prince George on their trip to Canada last fall. There is no word if the children will tag along with Wills and Catherine during their trip to Poland and Germany next month.

Catherine,Princess Charlotte,Prince George and Prince William arrive for a children's party on September 29,2016 in Victoria,Canada???????? pic.twitter.com/lAAwIHQ1AG — Kate Middleton???? (@_kate_midleton) April 15, 2017

William met Kate Middleton at St. Andrews University in Scotland. Both lived in the same residence hall, and both majored in art history, although William started out studying geology. According to the Telegraph, when they were introduced to each other, Kate turned “bright red,” felt quite shy, and quickly walked away.

William recalled, “We just spent more time together, we had a good giggle and realised we shared some interests.”

Looks like they are still giggling through life today!

The couple’s first dance was to “Your Song,” the Elton John classic, sung by Ellie Goulding.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple enjoys curry take-out and watching Game of Thrones while wearing their comfy clothes. However, William does admit that his idea of “comfy clothes” may not be the same as everyone else!

“I’ve got my comfy clothes, yes. I don’t know if they’re the same as what you wear though.”

When ordering a curry or anything else, Prince William does not like spicy food.

Prince William is the president of BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. This year was the first time that Duke and Duchess attended the awards show together.

Ever since he was a child, Prince William’s favorite dessert is chocolate biscuit cake. The cake has dark chocolate, cocoa powder, dried figs, pistachios, and digestive biscuits, which are like graham crackers. In fact, chocolate biscuit cake was the groom’s cake at William and Kate’s wedding.

Although William is left-handed, he is ambidextrous when he plays polo, which has to be played with the right hand. The Telegraph points out that although William is a very good polo player, he cannot compare to his younger brother, who is an exceptional polo player, but he does not want to be “outdone” by Prince Harry. Both brothers play polo for charity events, often against the very people who donate to their causes.

When William was 13, Princess Diana called Cindy Crawford to invite her to meet the prince. Wills had a huge crush on the supermodel, and his mom invited her to Kensington Palace. The model recalls being worried about what she would wear.

“I was like, ‘What do I wear?’ because Diana had a teenage son and I didn’t want to be too frumpy, but this was Kensington Palace and I wanted to be invited back.”

Prince William breaks protocol to comfort a survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire https://t.co/EoMivPPYAA — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 19, 2017

Prince William is not afraid to show empathy, and break royal protocol. When he recently visited with those affected by the horrific Grenfell Tower fire, he reached down to hug a woman who had lost her husband.

Do you have a favorite or fun Prince William story you wish to share? Write your comments below and wish the prince a Happy Birthday!

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]