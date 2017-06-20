@RealDonaldTrump Twitter Account Links To His Instagram Video Blaming President Obama For Warmbier’s Death

The Twitter account of President Donald Trump has come alive on Tuesday, January 20, with news about the tragic death of Otto Warmbier. Otto was a University of Virginia student who took a propaganda banner as a souvenir from a North Korean hotel. Such a small action caused Warmbier to be imprisoned for “anti-state acts” in March 2016, and Otto’s father, Fred Warmbier, recently spoke out about Otto’s death.

Otto was sentenced to serve a 15-year prison term for his alleged actions, and he was seen in a shocking video with Warmbier pleading for his life, asking the North Korean leaders to consider his family in their treatment of him. Otto was eventually released from North Korea on Tuesday, and Warmbier was allowed to come home to Ohio, but Otto was returned in a comatose state when he was medically evacuated Tuesday.

On Twitter, President Trump called the North Korean regime a brutal one and linked to an Instagram video on the President Trump Instagram account that blamed the Obama administration for not getting Otto out of the North Korean prison earlier.

“The U.S. once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”

As seen in the below video from the President Trump’s Instagram account, he called what happened to Otto a disgrace in the Instagram post’s description, and in the Instagram video, President Trump kept alluding to former President Obama being at fault for Warmbier not getting out of prison earlier.

It's a total disgrace what happened to Otto (Warmbier.) That should never, ever be allowed to happen….. A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

As seen in the below photo from February 29, 2016, Otto appeared in Pyongyang, North Korea, at a press conference. The North Korean officials made the announcement on January 22, 2016, that Warmbier had been detained. However, it isn’t known what actually caused the death of the suburban Cincinnati student after he was accused of stealing a propaganda banner.

North Korea claimed Otto went into a coma from botulism, as reported by USA Today, but doctors in the U.S. said they found no evidence of that being the cause of Otto’s condition or death.

As seen in reports from Business Insider and The Atlantic below, President Trump appearing to blame Mr. Obama for Otto’s death isn’t going over well with everyone on social media.

Trump appears to blame Obama for not doing more to bring Otto Warmbier home sooner https://t.co/ZBY27JdryX pic.twitter.com/9izTowsVpv — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 20, 2017

Whereas Mr. Trump appears to fault Mr. Obama, others are placing the blame squarely on North Korea.

Trump appears to fault Obama, calls Otto Warmbier's death a 'disgrace,' @kcalamur reports https://t.co/gdpKbxj0ON pic.twitter.com/ebqZUif2DR — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) June 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]