Amal and George Clooney’s twins, Alexander and Ella, were born earlier this month but so far, no photos of the babies have been shared.

Although it is unclear when fans will get their first look at the children, a new report has revealed a few details regarding whom they look like. On June 19, Hollywood Life revealed the babies look more like George Clooney, but when it comes to their eyes, they are all Amal.

Just one day after their June 6 birth, George Clooney’s father, Nick Clooney, spoke to Cincinnati WXIX about his new grandchildren and during the interview, he revealed that his wife Nina believed his grandson, Alexander, had George Clooney’s nose.

Because George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been infamously private about their love life in recent years, it seems unlikely that they’d share the first photos of their babies on the cover of a magazine or on social media. So, when it comes to the first photos, there’s no telling when and where they will be seen.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have only been parents for a couple of weeks, but already, sources claim the actor is completely hands-on as he changes dirty diapers and gets up for midnight feedings.

Over the weekend, George Clooney celebrated his very first Father’s Day as a dad, and according to Hollywood Life, he planned to enjoy himself with a relaxing day with his wife and their kids. In fact, the actor reportedly planned to stay in bed with Amal for the entire day as they flooded their baby girl and baby boy with tons of attention and love.

After George Clooney’s split from Stacy Keibler in July 2013 after two years of dating, the actor began dating his now-wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, and in April 2014, the couple became engaged.

While George Clooney had previously claimed that he was not open to marriage or children, he wasted no time tying the knot with Amal, and in August 2014, just four months after becoming engaged, George and Amal obtained their marriage license. Then, on September 27, 2014, George and Amal Clooney were married.

News of Amal’s pregnancy was first announced in February of this year and on June 6, Alexander and Ella Clooney arrived.

