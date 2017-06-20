Prepare To Lose The Rest Of Your Day As Disney’s ‘Moana’ Is Now Streaming Online, And Twitter Is Ecstatic

As if you didn’t have enough to do in your day, Disney and Netflix have decided to release Moana for your streaming pleasure today, and now, you won’t do anything. Disney’s feel-good hit from last year stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and you can watch it whenever you please. Chances are that you aren’t going to get much more done today because the movie is extremely addictive thanks to the story, art, and amazing soundtrack.

Disney’s first-ever Polynesian princess did really well in theaters, as the film earned more than $642 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The music has already been incorporated into numerous commercials and even the brand new “Happily Ever After” fireworks spectacular at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

The movie was a huge hit with children and adults alike, and the film has virtually everyone freaking out today because they can watch it streaming on Netflix. With this piece of news, you can sing along with “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” until the rest of your family either joins in or is sick of you.

Oh, and make sure you are watching the right Moana, as there is also a Moana with Sound available on Netflix that has nothing to do with Disney.

If you need any more proof that people are going to completely lose all track of responsibility for the rest of the day due to Moana being on Netflix, just look at Twitter. People haven’t only lost concentration, but they’ve officially lost their minds.

I found out Moana’s on Netflix. I’m literally going to watch TV all day. pic.twitter.com/film6ibHth — • J • (@TinyLittleLatte) June 20, 2017

PSA: MOANA IS ON NETFLIX. I REPEAT MOANA IS NOW ON NETFLIX — RT (@_artieparty) June 20, 2017

Moana was just released on Netflix this morning, so of course we’re already watching it. Such great characters/themes. #nomorepawpatrol pic.twitter.com/77MVdD0ntq — Nicholas Hanson (@nicholasphanson) June 20, 2017

OMG MOANA IS ON NETFLIX AND IVE NEVER SEEN IT NOW I HAVE NO EXCUSE NOT TO WATCH AND IM EXCITED — sam???? (@samhopexo) June 20, 2017

Moana being on Netflix means I can rewatch Pua get ROBBED of their rightful sidekick role. (Also this movie is beautiful.) — Underside of a Flan (@kevinvqdam) June 20, 2017

Disney and Netflix are determined to take as much productive time away from your days as possible, and there is so much more than Moana to do that for you. Oh My Disney decided to list every single Disney title available on Netflix, and now your week is shot.

It’s so much more than the animated films; there are a few from the Air Bud series and The Cheetah Girls and even episodes of Bill Nye The Science Guy. Oh, The Brave Little Toaster is available to stream as you wish, so you can add that to your list.

The soundtrack is fantastic. The artwork in the movie is second to none. The story is one of the best, and it will surely touch your soul. Moana was a great movie to see in theaters, and it is just as much fun to watch at home, but now, you can sing out loud to your heart’s content. The partnership between Netflix and Disney has been great for a lot of people, and all you have to do is look at Twitter to see that his streaming release is what they’ve been waiting for.

[Featured Image by Disney]