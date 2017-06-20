Dakota Johnson’s Recent Pictures Reportedly Made Jamie Dornan Furious?

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been under the radar since they both first appeared in Fifty Shades of Grey. The Fifty Shades Freed actress was recently spotted with a mystery man. According to few media outlets, Jamie was not pleased by the pictures.

The Daily Mail reported that Dakota Johnson was spotted with a mystery man in Hollywood last week. The pictures showed Dakota in a black jumpsuit with matching sunglasses. The close friend of Dakota complimented her look with a black-colored shirt and a pair of jeans.

According to Celebeat (via Blasting News), the recent sighting of Dakota Johnson being with another man reportedly made Jamie Dornan extremely jealous. Additionally, the pictures made some fans wonder that after parting ways with Matthew Hitt, Dakota has found herself a new man. These speculations from Fifty Shades fans also made Jamie furious.

The news outlet previously reported that Jamie and Dakota began their serious relationship after shooting racy scenes for the Fifty Shades movies. The outlet went on to claim that Amelia Warner and Jamie almost filed for divorce because of the star’s closeness with Dakota Johnson.

Dakota parted ways with Matthew Hitt a few years, and she has remained single ever since.

The Need For Speed actress, who will be next seen in a horror film, previously revealed that she feels broken inside. During her conversation with Vogue, she admitted that she is constantly afraid of getting hurt.

“I think I’m a little bit heartbroken all the time, even when I’m in a happy relationship. I don’t do casual very well, and my feelings, even the good ones, get so intense that they hurt.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, both Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have debunked all the rumors about their romance. On multiple occasions, the stars of the Fifty Shades trilogy addressed the issue and revealed that all the news about their romance and the secret affair is nothing but rumors, which should be avoided by their fans.

At the moment, Dakota Johnson is reportedly single, while Jamie Dornan is happily married to Amelia Warner. The stars will be seen together for the last time in Fifty Shades Freed, which is scheduled for release on February 9, 2018. Are you excited to watch the last part in the erotic film series? Sound off in the comments below.

