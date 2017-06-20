Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls Working On Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers?

Kevin Love trade rumors include the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls now. In a possible three-team-trade that involves Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers could acquire Jimmy Butler from the Bulls. The Suns would then send the No. 4 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Bulls, with the Cavs shipping Love to Phoenix to finish the deal. A report by the Chicago Sun-Times even has a source which states that Butler is going to push for a trade to the Cavs, possibly forcing the front office of the Bulls to react quickly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there has been chatter that LeBron James will opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to enter free agency in 2018. If the Cavs are at risk of losing James by not improving the roster right away, then a move to acquire someone like Jimmy Butler, Paul George, or Carmelo Anthony becomes very important. A problem for the Cavs, though, is that they have very few assets to offer a team that wants to enter into a rebuilding process.

Kevin Love trade rumors are nothing new for the Cavs, as they have been floating around since the team acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had been linked to the New York Knicks for a while, and it was suggested that the Cavs would be trying to add more speed and scoring at the expense of dealing Love. Nothing was ever complete during the last NBA offseason, but losing to the Golden State Warriors (again) in the NBA Finals could finally force the front office in Cleveland to react.

Why Cavs’ upheaval could spell trouble for LeBron James’ future with the franchise. @ChrisMannixYS column. https://t.co/4B3fYghaC7 — The Vertical (@TheVertical) June 20, 2017

The Phoenix Suns could certainly become a contending team in the Western Conference by acquiring Kevin Love in a deal that only involves giving up draft picks. While adding the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft should give the team an immediate boost, putting Love at power forward might just guarantee that the Suns qualify for the 2018 NBA Playoffs. It might take more than that first-round pick to convince the Chicago Bulls to give up Jimmy Butler, though, raising the potential cost of this deal.

JUST IN: Sources out of Cleveland say #Bulls Jimmy Butler will push for trade to #Cavaliers https://t.co/EemliqAY1k pic.twitter.com/r8hXbSM9M0 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 20, 2017

The Chicago Bulls are certainly in a position where the team will want to enter a heavy rebuilding process if they are forced to trade Jimmy Butler. From that viewpoint, it would make sense to acquire, at the very least, the No. 4 selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. It will likely take more than that for the Cleveland Cavaliers to land Butler, raising the possibility of a fourth team entering these negotiations. Could the never-ending Kevin Love trade rumors finally be close to him landing with a new franchise?

