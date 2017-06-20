Ryan Edwards spent Father’s Day with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, over the weekend as his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, remained silent about his son’s whereabouts on social media.

According to a new report, Ryan Edwards is out of rehab and spent his holiday weekend boating with Standifer, who he married in May just before he entered treatment for his alleged struggles with substance abuse.

On June 19, E! News revealed that Ryan Edwards had shared and deleted a photo of himself on Instagram before his wife gave him a Father’s Day shoutout on her own page.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves our kids unconditionally,” Mackenzie Standifer reportedly wrote on her private Instagram account.

As Mackenzie Standifer explained, Ryan Edwards loves his family, which also includes her young son, with a love she cannot explain. “He’s kind, patient, funny, everything we could ever ask for,” she wrote in the caption of her photo, also adding that she’s thankful for her partner.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer haven’t yet confirmed that they are married, but E! News claimed on Monday that they pair had wed on May 15 in Hamilton Country, Tennessee. As fans will recall, the couple became engaged during an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this year that was initially filmed at the end of 2016.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Oct 19, 2014 at 2:51pm PDT

As for whether or not Ryan Edwards was allowed to see his son, eight-year-old Bentley, on Father’s Day, E! News didn’t mention that at all, and both Bookout and her husband, Taylor Mckinney, stayed silent about their plans on Twitter and Instagram.

As fans might have seen during last night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout met with a counselor earlier this year and was told that she should threaten to take custody of son Bentley if Ryan Edwards couldn’t get clean of all substances. Bookout then said that she feared he might overdose if she followed through with the threat.

A post shared by Christopher Edwards (@rcedwards85) on Mar 8, 2014 at 11:57am PST

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Ryan Edwards/Instagram]