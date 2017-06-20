Foo Fighters Reveals Ninth Album ‘Concrete And Gold,’ Band To Embark On U.S. Tour, Concert Schedules Announced

Foo Fighters just announced their comeback and the release of a new album entitled Concrete And Gold. The band revealed via Twitter that they are presenting their newest tracks on Sept. 15.

It was mentioned that Grammy award-winning producer, Greg Kurstin, served as the album’s producer. He is a multi-talented musician who also produced and co-wrote Adele’s “Hello.” Kurstin played most of the instruments on the said hit song and had worked with many star singers like Kelly Clarkson, Sia, and Ellie Goulding.

Darrel Thorp mixed Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold and the resulting sound has been described as “a mix of hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities.” Commenting on the band’s new album, Entertainment Weekly quoted frontman, Dave Grohl, as saying the following.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper or something like that.”

The album contains 11 tracks and it includes “T-Shirt,” “Run,” “Make It Right,” “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” “La Dee Da, Dirty Water,” “Arrows,” “Happy Ever After” (Zero Hour), “Sunday Rain,” “The Line” and the title track, “Concrete and Gold.”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters will also go on a concert tour in the U.S. and this is part of the group’s promotion for their comeback. The tour dates have been posted and performances were set to run from October to December.

Prior to the tour, the band will headline the Cal Jam 17 concert fest first. The event is happening on October 7 at the Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California. The fest will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, and more.

Foo Fighters will visit a total of 25 cities for their U.S. concert tour. Below are the dates and venues for October and November.

October

12 – The Anthem – Washington DC (SOLD OUT)

14 – Richmond Coliseum – Richmond, VA

15 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

17 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

18 – Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

20 – U.S. Bank Arena – Cincinnati, OH

21 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

23 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

24 – FedEx Forum – Memphis, TN

26 – Legacy Arena at The BJCC – Birmingham, AL

28 – Voodoo Music + Arts Experience – New Orleans, LA

November

7 – Kohl Center – Madison, WI

8 – State Farm Arena – Champaign, IL

10 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA

11 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

13 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

15 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Finally, for the full U.S. tour schedule, check it out here.

