Adam Lind appears to be in some hot water after reportedly failing a drug test just hours before he was scheduled to visit with his youngest daughter, Paislee Mae.

According to a new report, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska failed a routine drug test and tested positive for meth in April, and now, months later, as he continues to be required to take drug tests due to his custody battle with Taylor Halbur, new details have surfaced.

On June 20, Radar Online obtained court documents from the Minnehaha County Circuit Court which revealed that Adam Lind be required to pay the attorney fees of his ex-girlfriend, Halbur, after she was forced to file a motion against him after he refused to enroll their daughter into a counseling program for her “concerning behavior.”

In the court filing, Radar Online revealed, Adam Lind was accused of using either steroids or methamphetamines, which resulted in the court making drug testing a requirement in his ongoing custody case.

The papers then explained that Adam Lind failed his third drug test when he tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines. In addition, the documents explained, the methamphetamine result was “substantial” and discovered just over 24 hours before he was scheduled to have Paislee.

On April 6, a report revealed 351ng/mL of amphetamine and 837ng/mL of methamphetamine were detected in Adam Lind’s system.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Nov 6, 2016 at 2:09pm PST

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to reveal the news of Adam Lind’s allegedly failed drug test earlier this year and noted that both Houska and Halbur suspected their mutual ex was using drugs.

In other Adam Lind news, the longtime reality star has reportedly quit his role on Teen Mom 2 after starring on the MTV reality series for the past seven seasons. As an insider revealed to Radar Online earlier this year, Adam Lind left the show after being “bashed” for years.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Nov 24, 2016 at 2:02am PST

As an insider explained at the time, Adam Lind wants to live his life as he pleases without having to deal with backlash from Teen Mom 2 fans. He’s also reportedly quit social media after becoming fed up with the ongoing comments from his fans and followers.

[Featured Image by Adam Lind/Instagram]