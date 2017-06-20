‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie And Wyatt Romance Sparks – Sally And Thomas Stay Strong

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) return to the B&B character canvas will drastically change Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) character arc. Bold viewers are sick of Katie constantly trolling Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and projecting all her issues onto her. Katie needs her own storyline now that her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) married Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and this new romance is just the key.

Sheila’s return sets Katie free

Next week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers predict Katie is so shaken by Quinn’s near-death incident at the end of Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) gun and Sheila’s return that she washes her hands of the situation. Katie also knows Eric Forrester (John McCook) was the one who told Quinn to fire her, so there’s no grudge for her to hold about the jewelry job. Katie tells Quinn once and for all that she won’t tell Eric that Quinn has been kissing Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and that her secret is safe.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Katie does this because B&B head writer Bradley Bell wants Katie out of the story so that Sheila and Quinn can face off over Eric. A brand-new interview Bell did with TV Insider revealed his plans for Sheila — and Katie isn’t part of that story. Also of interest is that Sheila will not be going to Y&R. Bell says there is an opportunity there, but he’s got a long, lush story constructed for Sheila at B&B, so she will be staying in LA and not heading to Genoa City.

Bad news, baby blues, and hot moves… all this week on #BoldandBeautiful! Don't miss it on #CBSDaytime! pic.twitter.com/L80R1TVOO2 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 18, 2017

Wyatt is at loose ends too

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is not over Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and still loves her, but he has to get past it since she’s hitched to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The best way for Wyatt to get over Steffy is to get someone new. Some sites have falsely reported that Wyatt and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will hook up. That’s all based on an interview with Darin Brooks in a soap magazine where he said the pairing might be fun – but that was a misdirect.

A far different romance is what Bold has planned for Wyatt. Sally and Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) are solid and have a long-term story arc that won’t involve Wyatt. Instead, Katie and Wyatt are going to couple up very soon. Wyatt and Katie have a lot in common; both lost someone they love to their sibling – Wyatt lost Steffy to Liam, and Katie lost Bill to Brooke. But what makes Wyatt and Katie a fascinating future romance is how many feathers will be ruffled by them getting together.

Will Katie REALLY keep quiet as she promised? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/YqlnJOGTzW — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) June 2, 2017

Wyatt and Katie’s romance outrages many

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say Bill won’t be pleased to discover Katie and Wyatt are in a romance since Katie is the mother of Wyatt’s half-brother. But B&B loves to tangle up families like that. Quinn will also be disturbed that her son and former rival are hooking up, but Quinn will have her hands full battling Sheila to bother too much with Wyatt and Katie’s pairing. Plus, B&B spoilers tease that the duo will keep their romance a secret from the start because they know it will be controversial.

Some sites have speculated that Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) return will split Thomas and Sally and make Sally available for Wyatt. That’s not happening. Linsey revealed in an interview that Caroline is only in LA for just a few episodes. She’s not sticking around, so there’s no time or opportunity for Caroline to break up Sally and Thomas. That means Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Katie and Wyatt are not conflicted by anything happening (or not happening) with Sally and Thomas.

What do you think of a romance between Katie and Wyatt? Should they be called “Kyatt” or “Watie”? Do you think Bill and Quinn have any right to criticize given their messy romantic past and sketchy choice of partners? There will be more on Katie and Wyatt soon, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner and Christopher Polk/Getty Images]