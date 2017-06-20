The Undertaker’s Daughter Has Some Advice For Her Dad If He Ends Up With A Rematch Against Roman Reigns

When it was announced that Roman Reigns was going to make a huge SummerSlam announcement on Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker’s name obviously came into the conversation. There were rumors that he would seek a rematch with the WWE legend and talk him out of retirement, but that wasn’t what happened at all. Still, the daughter of The Undertaker was watching Raw last night and had some really good advice for her iconic father.

As recapped by the official website of the WWE, Roman Reigns started off last night’s Raw with the announcement that he would fight for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He’s prepared to take on whoever has the title after Great Balls of Fire, whether it is Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar.

Many thought that he was going to call out The Undertaker to get one more match after defeating the legend at WrestleMania 33. Of course, that just ended up being nothing but a rumor, but it did help draw some interest and bring in more viewers.

Even though The Undertaker didn’t show up in a WWE ring last night, he was watching Raw with his family, as pointed out by PW Mania. They also realized that Taker’s young daughter had some advice for her dad if he were to ever get a rematch against Roman Reigns.

That’s not bad advice from The Undertaker’s most trusted associate.

She has some pretty good advice for her legendary father, and it might result in a different outcome than the one he experienced at WrestleMania 33. Fans were not thrilled with seeing him go out the way he did, and they certainly didn’t like that it was Roman Reigns who retired him after all these years.

Honestly, it does appear as if The Undertaker is done and that he won’t be able to exact his revenge against Roman Reigns and have him “rest in peace.” Still, if that rematch were to ever happen again, it would be interesting to see if he follows his daughter’s wrestling tips.

The Undertaker may never step foot in a wrestling ring again, but fans will always hope for it. As things currently stand, Roman Reigns did officially retire the “Deadman,” and now he is moving onto the WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam. If there comes a time that The Undertaker faces off with Reigns again, his daughter had some pretty good advice for getting his win back from the “Big Dog.”

[Featured Image by WWE]