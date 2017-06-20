Ashley Darby Needs To Take A Stand In Her Marriage: Her Actions Reveal Submissive Marriage?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ashley Darby kept gushing about her marriage to Michael Darby last year on The Real Housewives of Potomac, hinting that they had a great relationship with plenty of respect. She made it seem like it was one of those marriages that truly worked, even though there was a big age difference. Her co-stars didn’t really question her too much, but they may have some raised eyebrows this season as she’s opened up about their explosive fights.

On this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby and her husband have gotten into some huge fights, and they have been so bad that Ashley has threatened divorce. She just wanted to help her husband make the restaurant a success, but he kept reminding her that it was his restaurant. Many viewers loved seeing her stand up for herself, as he kept controlling her with money and a reminder that he has the power in the relationship.

But now it sounds like Ashley is taking some steps backward. On her Bravo blog, she is now revealing that she needs to check her ego and essentially listen to what her husband says. According to a new Bravo report, Ashley Darby opened up about her marriage to Michael Darby, and her comments are not exactly exciting.

“I have to remember that Michael is my business partner and makes decisions in the best interest of the restaurant, and my ego needs to take a back seat. I appreciate him thinking of ways to separate the business from our personal life in order to keep the love we have for each other burning bright,” Darby explained on her Bravo blog.

While Ashley can handle some situations better, there’s no reason why she needs to control her ego and let her husband control everything. Maybe it would be better for her self-confidence to step away from the restaurant and let her husband handle his business. It could also boost her confidence to do something for herself rather than be an employee in her husband’s restaurant.

Even though Ashley Darby handled the fight with her husband in the wrong way, people were happy that she was standing up for herself. However, it seems she’s taking steps backward by agreeing with her husband that she may have been out of line.

What do you think of Ashley Darby’s marriage to Michael Darby? Do you think these two should do two separate things instead of working together on the restaurant venture?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]