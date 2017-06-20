Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump Kids On ‘Live,’ Calls Them Beyonce’s Baby Twins

Jimmy Kimmel, known for hilarious pranks on his late-night talk show, pushed the limit a bit further by comparing U.S. President Donald Trump’s kids with JAY-Z and Beyonce’s baby twins.

During the show, Kimmel brought exciting news for Beyonce fans. Well, at least, some of them were convinced that the host would deliver what he promised. Jimmy Kimmel said that his team managed to grab a copy of an exclusive first photo of Jay Z and Beyonce’s baby twins. He, nevertheless, refused to name his sources.

Kimmel said he should make his viewers wait until the end of the show for the “exclusive” image. However, he could not resist the temptation himself to show the world what Jay Z and Beyonce’s babies looked like. Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, previously confirmed that his daughter had given birth to baby twins.

As Kimmel showed the image to his viewers, he referred to the people in the image as “adorable.” However, they were not Jay Z and Beyonce’s babies. Their father is the 45th president of the United States, Donald J Trump. While Kimmel called Eric and Donald Jr. the “world’s most anticipated twins,” he continued the joke by calling them “beautiful children.”

As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Jimmy Kimmel quipped that the girl was particularly beautiful.

“She is a doll.”

This was not the first time Jimmy Kimmel trolled somebody from the Trump family. He, in fact, is one of those late-night hosts who doesn’t miss a chance to make fun of Donald Trump and his family in almost every episode.

Another example could be Stephen Colbert, who is known for his Trump jokes.

Kimmel previously wished the U.S. president “happy birthday” by showing a collage of video clips where President Trump praised himself. As the late-night host jokingly described how Trump’s birthday party went, he drew a reference to Vladimir Putin’s alleged involved in the U.S. presidential election.

Kimmel said the Russian president did not give any presents to Trump, as he had already given him the birthday present in November, Time reported.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly await the first glimpse of Jay Z and Beyonce’s baby twins. According to Jimmy Kimmel, they may truly be the “world’s most anticipated twins.”

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]