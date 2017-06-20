Selena Gomez’s Coach Campaign Makes Its Fabulous Debut

Selena Gomez’s first campaign for Coach has finally arrived. The singer, who was hired last year as a brand ambassador and design collaborator for the original American house of leather, made her debut in a digital and print ad campaign, and it’s everything Selenators would expect from their go-to girl. The Hollywood Reporter posted a series of photos from Selena’s Coach campaign that make it clear the 24-year-old singing superstar is a natural as a model.

For one shot, famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel photographed Gomez with the signature ’76 Plymouth Fury that routinely shows up in the brand’s campaigns. Gomez was styled by Karl Templer for the shoot, which has a “Coach girl about to embark on a road trip” theme.

Selena Gomez has said that the famous fashion brand made her “feel like family from day one.” The singer-actress also praised Coach’s philanthropic efforts, saying that it really drew her to working with the iconic company.

In addition to the photo campaign, Selena Gomez stars in three videos for the handbag styles the Rogue, the Coach Swagger, and the Edie. In the Swagger video, which can be seen below, the girl-on-the-go theme continues with Selena getting ready for a night on the town in New York City.

Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, who has worked closely with Gomez over the past year, posted a photo of Selena wearing a fur-lined suede coat from the company’s Fall 2017 collection.

While most of the line won’t be available until this fall, Selena’s Coach ID Swagger bag and Embroidered Prairie Dog Rose dress are available now.

Vevers recently explained why Selena Gomez was the perfect young face for the campaign.

“She speaks to a generation, her realness and honesty really connects,” he said of Gomez, according to the Telegraph. “She’s aspirational but she comes across as an authentically good person and she’s very beautiful but in a real way.”

Selena Gomez recently told PeopleStyle that her first major designer purchase as a young teen was from the coveted brand.

“Coach was actually one of my first designer purchases,” Gomez told PeopleStyle.

“Where I’m from in Texas, Coach was the must-have brand. I remember saving up with my cousin, Priscilla, to get matching wallets.”

Earlier this year, Page Six revealed that Gomez inked the deal with the famous fashion label for a reported $10 million. Coach recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, but with the addition of Selena Gomez, the brand is clearly looking to attract a younger demographic. It doesn’t hurt that Gomez has the distinction of being the most-followed person on Instagram, with 122 million followers.

Before her days as a Coach fashionista, Selena Gomez previously had her own teen fashion line for Kmart called Dream Out Loud. Now, her latest high-end endeavor is definitely a dream come true for fans.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]