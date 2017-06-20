Ariel Winter Exposes Butt In A Thong After Being Accused Of ‘Embarrassing’ ‘Modern Family’ Cast

Ariel Winter is getting nearly naked again and hitting back at haters who claimed her close-to-nude photos and provocative clothing are “embarrassing” her Modern Family castmates.

Just weeks after Winter received some serious backlash from fans who claimed the star was “embarrassing” her friends and co-stars by constantly stripping down, Ariel made it pretty clear in a number of new close to nude bikini photos that she’s not exactly worried about the haters.

Ariel recently posted several NSFW shots to Instagram showing herself lying on her front on a pizza-slice-shaped floatie while wearing a thong bikini. The images showed her butt cheeks completely exposed and front and center during her pool day.

Winter didn’t offer-up much of an insight into why she decided to post the nearly naked photos when it came to adding a caption to the snap and instead uploaded the thing bikini photos with a pizza and a wave emoji to celebrate her day in the sun.

As always, Winter’s latest nearly nude photos divided fans in the comments section.

Instagram users flocked to the Modern Family actress pages to both praise and slam the star for stripping down once again and had some pretty polarizing opinions when it came to the 19-year-old exposing her butt cheeks once again in her thong bikini.

While Instagram user @alvanhandeljr complimented Winter on her “beautiful curves” after seeing the butt exposing image, others made it clear that they aren’t the biggest fans of the actress’s latest nearly naked display.

“Do [you] own clothes?,” @thekaylagallo hit back after seeing Ariel’s but cheeks exposed in the photos, while @braedensiemens scathingly told the star, “You used to stand for something now you’re a pathetic role model for young girls everywhere.”

However, despite the negative comments, others were quick to show support for the teenager being so confident with her body and not being afraid to get nearly naked and show off a whole lot of skin.

“Spectacular!! So very Beautiful!!!!” @flyers_fan212 wrote in response to Ariel stripping down and showing off her butt once again. @choixariel told the Modern Family star that she looked “GORGEOUSS.”

But while Winter didn’t reveal the motivation behind her nearly naked floatie photo, the snap came shortly after Ariel was accused of “embarrassing” her co-stars on the ABC show by constantly stripping down and posting risqué photos to social media.

An Instagram user made the allegation last month after Ariel posted another butt baring bikini snap to the social media site on May 25 in which she could be seen planting a kiss on the lips of boyfriend Levi Meaden – who was fully clothed – during a trip to Vancouver, Canada.

The controversial photo showed Winter with her back to the camera while wearing a barely there blue string bikini that left her butt cheeks completely exposed.

However, Winter going nearly naked in a bikini and posting the proof to social media is certainly nothing new.

Last November, Ariel took things one step further after heading to Snapchat to post a close-up NSFW video of her butt while twerking and nearly nude in yet another thong bikini.

What do you think of Ariel Winter hitting back at the haters with yet another nearly naked photo that puts her butt on full display?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]