‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Ready For Baby No 5?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are currently busy filming Season 5 of Fixer Upper – yet they are also working hard to dispel baby rumors. While the Fixer Upper stars recently debunked rumors of Joanna’s departure, they also denied baby number five. Are they satisfied with four kids?

Romper reports that Chip and Joanna are thrilled with their current brood and aren’t looking to expanding the family anytime soon. The home renovation stars have two girls and two boys – Emmie (6), Duke (8), Ella (9), and Drake (11). Their children have made appearances on the show in the past but do not play a significant role in the filming process.

“They’re so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna shared last fall. “So they don’t really understand that we have a show. They don’t get it.”

Joanna and her husband have made it a point to keep their kids away from the spotlight. This includes not featuring them in photo shoots for the show, though Joanna does share pictures of them on social media. Although we haven’t seen a lot of the kids, they are a great bunch of children who have incredible parents.

But what about a fifth kid? Joanna has admitted in the past that she wants more children, but Chip is not on board. This, of course, could change at some point, but it sounds like the two are not planning a pregnancy soon.

“I’m trying to talk him into another child,” Joanna added. “But he’s not interested.”

According to AOL, the pregnancy talk re-surfaced following the rumors that Joanna was leaving the show to start a line of cosmetic products. The Fixer Upper star was featured in an online ad for an anti-aging skin cream, which prompted the exit rumors. The reports got so bad that Joanna addressed them on her personal blog and assured fans that she isn’t leaving Fixer Upper behind.

“At this point in our career we can honestly say, we’ve heard it all – from reports of us moving our family to Vegas to us having more or less children than we actually have,” she wrote. “So remember, you can’t believe everything you read.”

Joanna went on to say that she is not getting into the beauty business. As it turns out, the online ads were actually a scam. Joanna had nothing to do with the company that produced the ads, and she cautioned fans to avoid the products at all cost.

Meanwhile, Chip and Joanna are currently in the middle filming Season 5 of Fixer Upper. While we still have a ways to go before the season premieres, Christian Post reports that Joanna recently shared a video of Chip pumping gas before production.

Fixer Upper is expected to return to HGTV later this year.

