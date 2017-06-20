Shannon Beador was faced with weight gain during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, but fans may soon see a much smaller version of the reality star.

According to a new report, Shannon Beador had blamed her weight gain on Vicki Gunvalson, and while Gunvalson reportedly believed Beador’s weight is her own fault, Tamra Judge is allegedly stepping up with a plan to get the ultimate revenge on Gunvalson by getting Beador back in shape.

On June 20, Radar Online shared a report with photos of Bravo TV’s “plus-sized” star and revealed that while she previously intended to shed pounds by going under the knife, her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars were completely against the idea.

As an insider explained, the reality cast is quite aware when it comes to health, and they are sure that Shannon Beador will be able to get her old body back the natural way. That said, Shannon Beador checked into a diet clinic months ago but had no luck addressing her weight struggles.

Although Shannon Beador didn’t have any luck losing weight at the clinic, she’s recently shared photos of herself training in Orange County, and according to Radar Online, she also has Tamra Judge on her side. As fans may know, Judge and her husband, Eddie, own a fitness studio in Southern California, and the reality star and mother of four has offered to help Beador slim down.

While Shannon Beador’s body continues to face hardships, the Radar Online source went on to reveal that her weight struggles could ultimately turn into marriage struggles with her husband, David Beador. As fans may recall, David engaged in a months-long affair years ago, and now, Judge is reportedly concerned that Beador could lose him again.

To see more of Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

