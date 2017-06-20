Breaking Down Changes To The 2018 Disney Dining Plan: Alcoholic Drinks Added And Price Differences From 2017

As promised, the Walt Disney World vacation packages for 2018 were released today, and there were some big changes along the way. The Disney Dining Plan will indeed include alcoholic or specialty beverages with meal credits in 2018, and that is a good thing. On the other hand, the new year means new prices and the Disney Dining Plan has gone up in cost, but it isn’t an exorbitant amount, and it deserves a complete breakdown.

For those wondering, the rumors of alcoholic beverages being included in the 2018 Disney Dining Plan were officially confirmed on Tuesday morning. As reported by My Mickey Vacation Travel, guests will have the option of choosing an alcoholic beverage or specialty drink with their meals.

Guests under the age of 21 can choose a non-alcoholic beverage while those over 21 can choose a single-serving mixed cocktail, wine (when offered), or beer with their meal credit. For all ages, specialty drinks can be chosen where they are available.

Yes, the alcoholic beverage can be had with Quick-Service or Table-Service credits on the Disney Dining Plan. As the official website of Walt Disney World details, alcoholic beverages can be beer/cider, wine/sangria, or mixed drinks/specialty cocktails. Non-alcoholic beverages can be artisanal milkshakes, fresh smoothies, hot chocolate, soda, coffee, or tea.

Please note that these Disney Dining Plan changes are only for 2018 and are not going to be in place for 2017 at all. They do not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2018. All those who book a Walt Disney World vacation package next year with dining will automatically have the new plan.

As expected, there is a price increase for the Disney Dining Plan for 2018 as opposed to 2017. This should not come as a shock to anyone as the prices go up every year, but it’s time to break it all down to know exactly what the differences are.

Each price listed below is per day with the 2017 prices in parentheses – 2018 (2017).

Quick-Service Dining Plan

Adult – $52.50 ($48.19)

Child ages 3-9 – $21.74 ($20.88)

Regular (Base) Dining Plan

Adult – $75.49 ($69.35)

Child ages 3-9 – $25.75 ($24.95)

Deluxe Dining Plan

Adult – $116.25 ($106.68)

Child ages 3-9 – $39.99 ($38.75)

Don’t forget, there are always great snacks to get as well, and the Disney Dining Plan includes them on each level.

Walt Disney World fans have been waiting rather impatiently for the release of the 2018 vacation packages, and they’re finally here. Of course, the prices have gone up for the Disney Dining Plan, and no, it isn’t just because alcoholic beverages are now going to be included. Inflation is a real thing, and prices go up everywhere every single year, but it isn’t a huge increase, and it makes sense with the new options and choices made available to guests.

