How JLo And Alex Rodriguez Blew Through $350,000 On Paris Vacation

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, have been spotted flaunting their love all over France over the past few days, but their loved-filled vacation came with a very hefty price tag.

According to reports, JLo and Rodriguez blew through more than a quarter of a million dollars during their trip, and they certainly didn’t scrimp when it came to private jets, luxury accommodations, and sightseeing.

As reported by E! News, Jennifer and Alex’s vacation reportedly set the multi-millionaires back a cool $358,129.41 despite the couple only being in the European country for just a few days.

Most of the huge sum of money JLo and A-Rod forked out reportedly came from the couple’s private jet which flew them to the city of light from Miami, Florida, as it’s thought that a one-way trip across the Atlantic cost Jennifer and Alex $81,580.

The couple then forked out close to $10,000 when flying domestically within the country as they were spotted looking pretty loved-up in both Paris and Nice, and it’s thought that they took another private flight between the two French cities.

While in the southern city of Nice, Jennifer and Alex were seen sunning it up on a private yacht, which could have cost the millionaires upwards of $550,000 for the week.

But even when they weren’t at sea and basking in the sun in their swimwear, Lopez and Rodriguez were still spending some serious amounts of money.

E! News revealed that Jennifer and Alex stayed at Paris’s upscale Le Meurice Hotel in France while on what’s thought to be one of their first proper vacations as a couple, where suites can cost anything from $1,500 to $5,500 per night.

As for sightseeing and dining, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dropped several hundred more dollars to visit France’s world famous sights and sample the food.

JLo shared snaps with her man on her Instagram page on June 19 from The Louvre, where Lopez revealed that she and Alex enjoyed what’s sure to have been a very expensive lunch at the world famous Parisian museum.

Jennifer certainly hasn’t been shy about sharing her vacation photos with fans online and has posted multiple images from her time in Europe over the past few days.

Lopez uploaded a number of snaps to show off to her 66.8 million Instagram followers, even captioning a picture of Rodriguez sweetly wrapping his arms around her as they posed on a balcony in Pairs “#baecation2017.”

The trip comes shortly after sources claimed that the couple is getting increasingly serious about their relationship and may even be ready to expand their families with a baby together.

But while the couple hasn’t confirmed reports they dropped six-figures while spending some time together in France, there’s no doubting Lopez’s luxury vacation is a pretty far cry from Jennifer’s trips before the superstar made it big and became one of the most famous faces on the planet.

Earlier this year, JLo revealed that she was actually once so poor before landing a gig as a professional dancer on the show, In Living Color, that she could only afford to eat a single slice of pizza a day.

What do you think of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly spending more than $350,000 in just a few days during their sweet Paris vacation?

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]