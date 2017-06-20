‘Orange Is The New Black’ Ending Soon, ‘OITNB’ Season 5 Cast Member Danielle Brooks & Creator Jenji Kohan Hint

Orange Is the New Black may be coming to an end very soon. Cast member Danielle Brooks, who plays inmate Taystee in the popular TV show, has indicated in a recent interview that the makers of the show might be wrapping it up. The hint comes as Season 5 is presently streaming on Netflix. The show has already been approved for Season 6 and 7. However, the show may not extend after that.

OITNB fans have been curious to know if the show ends with Season 7, and Brooks’ interview might upset them. The actress not only indicated that the show might end after two more seasons, but she also said she would like to leave the show to try other roles.

On a personal level, Brooks is not sure if she wants to continue with the show after Season 7. She wants to exploit her potential as an actress and show the world that she can play other characters as well. In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, she indicated that she might leave the show. However, she was not ready to make a conclusive statement yet.

“After seven, I think it might be time for me to spread my wings.”

The Orange Is the New Black actress said that her approach toward the show had changed over the years. Earlier, she was excited to get the new script to know what would happen next.

These days, she takes her time to do so, as she has a feeling that the show may be coming to an end.

Danielle Brooks’ statements may be heartbreaking for OITNB fans, as creator Jenji Kohan previously said something similar. In her interview with the New York Times, she too talked about the possibility of ending the show after Season 7. According to her, the nature of the show allows it to keep going one season after another, as new characters can be introduced all the time.

Kohan said she was “leaning toward” ending the popular show after Season 7, even though she was yet to make a final decision. She also said she had already planned how she would like the show to end, but she refused to share the idea.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 premiered on June 9, 2017.

