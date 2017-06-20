‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers, Wed June 21: What Shocking Evidence Presented By Leslie, Blows Cane’s Case?

Wednesday, June 21, The Young and the Restless spoilers are in. Zack seems to be the man of the moment, with two women who have him on their mind. Sharon opens up to Scott about her suspicions concerning Zack, while Abby questions the wisdom of him being a potential love interest. So at the sexual harassment hearing, all hell will break loose once Leslie presents new shocking evidence that will blow Cane’s case to smithereens. Here are your midweek Young and the Restless spoilers.

As Scott (Daniel Hall) and Sharon (Sharon Case) grow closer to each other, Scott is more attuned to the moods of his lady. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will ask Sharon if something is on her mind and she will tell him that she is worried that Zack may have some hidden secrets. Scott will tell Sharon and try to laugh it off, he will say that she is looking for issues, but Sharon will insist that she has a “feeling” about Zack. Scott certainly has the expertise and experience to have a look into Zack’s past. He could uncover the truth about what happened between Zack and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and why she is so skittish around him.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) also has Zack on her mind, according to the latest spoilers. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby is not sure if Zack is a suitable potential boyfriend. Abby will invite Zack to a family gathering, but he will turn Abby down in a way that will leave Abby second-guessing him a potential mate. Zack definitely does not want his third date with Abby to involve the whole Newman family. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby, who has probably never had a man turn her down in her life before, will be shocked when he rejects her invitation. Young and the Restless fans know that this was probably the wrong approach to take with Abby as his rejection may make him more attractive to her.

Abby jumps into the dating pool! #YR pic.twitter.com/vXj9pa0FK0 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 15, 2017

Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) life is about to change forever according to spoilers. Young and the Restless fans know that Cane was not completely forthcoming to Michael (Christian Leblanc) about what really happened with Juliet (Laur Allen). The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Leslie (Angell Conwell) will blindside Cane and his team with new evidence. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Michael will ask what new evidence she could have, and how that could put their case in jeopardy.

Michael delivers Brash & Sassy some bad news tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/YdCWSoh0W4 pic.twitter.com/gY7M1Fps03 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 16, 2017

The evidence? Leslie has security footage from that infamous night at the hotel in Tokyo. The footage clearly shows Juliet going into Cane’s hotel room during the late hours of the evening. She then exits his room early the next day. Cane’s version of events has just been destroyed, and now that the truth is out his whole life could be destroyed.

This week on #YR, when suspicion rises, will the truth finally be revealed?! ???? A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau/AP Images]