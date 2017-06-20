Farrah Abraham Joins New Social Media Dating Show

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is set to appear on yet another reality TV show. Farrah will stick with MTV for this one and look for love on the network’s newest dating series titled, Single AF. However, there is a catch. Fans can only watch the series on social media.

According to In Touch Weekly, Farrah Abraham announced the news via her own social media accounts. The controversial Teen Mom OG star told fans via Instagram she would be joining the show and that viewers can help guide her along the way.

Single AF is a new MTV series that features semi-famous people and will allow viewers to weigh in on the cast member’s dates in real time. The cast includes Farrah Abraham, Irish pop stars Jedward, Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson, YouTuber Elliot Crawford, Australian drag star Courtney Act, and London boybander Casey Johnson.

The new social series will run from June 26 to July 11 on MTV’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts. The show will detail two weeks of the celebrities spending time with their top choices for a date as they bring them to a castle in Paris to determine if they’ve found the one. Of course, fans will be able to watch and weigh in on the dates as they are happening.

Farrah Abraham encouraged her social media followers to help her find dates to take to the Paris castle and told them to tag themselves or their friends if they thought they’d make a good dating partner for the Teen Mom OG star.

Farrah’s new reality endeavor has some fans very confused. Abraham has recently stated she’s nearing the end of her reality TV career and that she wants to be a serious actress. In addition, fans believe that Farrah and her on again, off again boyfriend, Simon Saran are still dating each other, as they are often posting photos of themselves together on vacations and outings.

@mtvasia ???????????????????????? Tag & apply on the link in profile ???? A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

You can watch Farrah Abraham on Single AF when the series premieres via MTV’s social media on June 26.

What are your thoughts about Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham doing another reality series? Do you think she’ll actually find love this time around?

[Featured Image by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images]