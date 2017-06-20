Following a Pennsylvania judge declaring a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case last Saturday, Andrea Constand took to social media with a message for her supporters.

Constand, who accused the comedian of drugging and molesting her over a decade ago, waited along with the rest of the nation while the jury deliberated for several days. As CNN noted, the 12 jurors came back saying they were still “deadlocked” and could not reach a unanimous decision. Therefore, Judge Steven O’Neill granted a mistrial. Immediately following that declaration, Cosby’s legal team reacted in what sounded like a victory speech. The 79-year-old’s wife also released a statement in which she blasted the judge, the prosecution, the lawyers for her husband’s accusers and many members of the media.

On the other side there was disappointment, but District Attorney Kevin Steele said prosecutors would retry the case in the very near future. In addition, many of Cosby’s other accusers have said they are not giving up the fight yet either.

Constand did not speak publicly to reporters following the decision but did thank prosecutors and jurors for all their efforts. She also asked that her privacy and the privacy of her family be respected.

On Tuesday morning, the 44-year-old took to Twitter and personally addressed those who have supported her.

Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support. I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days. ???????? — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) June 20, 2017

Cosby had denied the prosecution’s allegations that he drugged and sexually assaulted Constand at his home near Philadelphia in January 2004 when she worked for his alma mater, Temple University. He claims that the two had a consensual relationship and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The former TV dad has also denied the similar accusations made by dozens of other women.

As the Inquisitr reported, alternate juror Mike McCloskey gave his thoughts Monday about the hung jury. He heard the testimony in the case but was not involved in the deliberations. Had he been, McCloskey says that he would likely have voted to convict the Cosby Show star.

During the trial and deliberations, many people gathered outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in support of and against the famous comedian. There is no doubt that when the case is retried, protesters and supporters will show up again to let their opinions of Cosby be heard and the rest of the country will be watching.

[Featured image by Matt Rourke, Pool/AP Photo]