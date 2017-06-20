Stephen Colbert And Seth Rogen Tweet Donald Trump Jr. On Twitter As #BoycottColbert Movement Grows [Video]

Have you ever wished you had a direct line to President Trump or at least could whisper in his ear? If so, you aren’t alone. Many people across the world would like to have a conversation with Donald Trump, and two well-known personalities are trying to get their message to the President via his son Donald Trump Jr. Seth Rogen appeared on Late Night With Stephen Colbert to promote the second season of his show, Preacher, according to a report by Time. Quickly, the topic of conversation turned to social media sites such as Twitter and the fact that Seth Rogen actively follows Donald Trump Jr. The segment has evoked laughter from Trump’s detractors, but criticism from Trump’s supporters who are actively pursuing the #boycottColbert movement, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Rogen stated that he was surprised to learn that Donald Trump Jr. followed him, and when he realized they would have a direct line of communication if he followed him back, he did so. Colbert shared several of Rogen’s tweets that drew laughter from the audience. Trump supporters, on the other hand, didn’t find the tweets amusing. You may watch the video clip with Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, and tweets to Donald Trump Jr. below.

After Seth Rogen followed Donald Trump Jr. back, he was able to send him a direct message. Stephen Colbert proudly displayed Rogen’s private, direct message so that the world could see. Direct messages on Twitter are kept private, and this was the first time the public could see what Seth Rogen wrote to Donald Trump Jr. To date, Donald Trump Jr. has yet to respond, reply, or retweet Seth Rogen’s tweets or direct messages. You may see Rogen’s tweets and messages to Donald Trump Jr., below.

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Here is a quote of the direct message Seth Rogen sent to Donald Trump Jr.

“Hey man! It’s Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and go back to being just a guy on TV.’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!”

After checking his own Twitter account, Stephen Colbert realized that Donald Trump Jr. also followed him. Colbert followed suit and sent his own direct message to Trump’s son. He then shared the message on Twitter, and Rogen retweeted it. You may see it below.

Hope all of you had as good a day as I did. Happy Father's Day #fathersday pic.twitter.com/QCmmwNen9G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 19, 2017

Stephen Colbert is viewed as a comedic genius and hero by those who are against Trump, but there is an active boycott underway led by many Conservative Trump supporters. Colbert angered many with a recent skit where Laura Benanti portrayed Melania Trump as being trapped in the White House and engaging in sexual fantasies about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

What do you think about Stephen Colbert’s and Seth Rogen’s tweets to Donald Trump Jr.? Do you agree with those who are calling for a boycott of Stephen Colbert? Do you think late night talk shows like Late Night With Stephen Colbert go too far and cross a line?

