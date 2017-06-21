Kendall Jenner Gets Sexy In Swimsuit Pic On Instagram And Shares Bikini Body Secrets

Kendall Jenner just gets hotter every year, and she never seems to hesitate when it comes to flaunting her sleek physique. Whether she’s shown sauntering with sister Kylie Jenner down a Los Angeles street or posing by the pool, Kendall has become known for sharing her sexiest pictures with her fans on Instagram. Jenner just turned to the social media platform to post her newest bikini body photo on June 20.

Fans responded by complimenting Kendall on her figure.

For those who are stressing out that their winter weight gain might be showing when they slip into their own swimsuits, Kendall also just dished up the secrets to maintaining her banging body, which might prove to those who questioned about whether she uses Photoshop that her slim curves are the result of hard work rather than waist-whittling computer software.

It’s not just Jenner’s fans who are impressed by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s hot figure. Hollywood Life also described the supermodel’s sex appeal.

“Kendall Jenner is an actual, literal, real-life goddess.”

Kendall’s sexy bikini photo on June 20 emphasized her impressively flat abs. Keeping it cool in an always-in-style black and white swimsuit with a checkered look, Jenner opted for a teeny tiny white t-shirt as a cover-up.

The supermodel, 21, matched the ultra-cropped appearance of her t-shirt with the ultra-sly cheeky grin on her face. Kendall has been changing up her hairstyles this year, going from loose locks to pulled-back ponytails. For her June 20 Instagram photo, Jenner chose to go with piling up her hair in a semi-Brigitte-Bardot falling-down topknot.

???????????? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

While Kendall put little pizza symbols on her photo, her plan for keeping her bikini body doesn’t exactly involve pizza. That’s the bad news. Instead, Jenner’s sleek physique secrets require working out, but (get ready for the good news) it takes just 10 minutes a day to follow her lead.

The 21-year-old supermodel revealed how she tones her bikini body, describing all the secrets of her 10-minute workout to help her fans get their own sleek physiques this summer, reported Hollywood Life.

Turning to her Kendall app, Jenner dished up the details of her 10-minute workout. There are seven different moves in the workout, and all together those moves equal one circuit. Repeat the circuit two to three times, and you’re on your way to your own Jenner-esque bikini body.

In addition to her workout tips, Kendall revealed the one step that she just “can’t” take when it comes to looking great while she’s working out. And that’s wearing makeup, she admitted.

“Even though ‘athleisure makeup’ is a thing now, it’s just not for me.”

Jenner acknowledges that it’s become trendy to dab on cosmetics before exercising. But you won’t catch her powdering her nose before performing planks, she said, noting that even after working out, she keeps her makeup minimal.

“I definitely prefer putting on my ‘no-makeup makeup’ look after working out,” shared Kendall. “I keep the same mantra in the gym as when I fly: a minimal face and immediately wash afterwards. So important for keeping healthy, clear skin!”

As for her workout, Jenner advised her fans to take advantage of her seven key moves to “get your best beach body.”

1. High Plank: Hold the plank for 30 seconds. Engage your core to stay in a straight line.

2. Plank Lifting: Do 10 reps per limb. Do your best to minimize rocking motions as you move through the plank.

3. Plank With Shoulder Taps: Alternate for 30 seconds. Move slowly to make it more challenging or faster to make it easier.

4. Side Squats: Perform 20 reps on each side. Keep your thighs parallel to the floor.

5. Fire Hydrants: Do 20 reps on each leg. Change the direction of the rotations between circuits.

6. Kick Backs: Perform 20 reps on each side. Pulse your leg up by using your glute muscles.

7. Hip Dips: Do 30 reps, moving slowly and controlling the movements.

However, it’s not all hip dips and diet when it comes to Kendall’s focus on her figure. Last year, Jenner confessed that in between prepping for fashion shows, she relaxes. And that includes being not quite so into diet and fitness, reported Cosmopolitan.

legally blonde vibes ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Just as athletes have off-seasons when they indulge in more food and less exercise, so do supermodels. Kendall admitted that in between runway preparation for events such as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, she slacks off with both diet and her exercise routine.

And while she might keep up that 10-minute workout for bikini body season, Jenner revealed that when she’s prepping for fashion shows, her exercise regime takes much longer than 10 minutes.

“I worked out so hard for that, like, literally every single day — sometimes twice,” confessed Kendall. “I’d go to my trainer, then I’d go for a run a couple hours later.”

That makes her 10-minute workout sound like a stroll on the beach, fueled of course by one of her favorite foods, “Fritos Chili Cheese,” which Jenner claims to enjoy “all the time.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]