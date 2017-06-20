Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans have been at odds for the past couple of years but on June 19, in an unexpected move, the Teen Mom 2 star reached out to her longtime nemesis.

As she prepares for the summer birth of her third child, Kailyn Lowry has sent a tweet to Jenelle Evans in hopes of having her co-star, who is also a mom of three, contact her with her cell phone number.

“Can you text me quick. I don’t have your number,” Kailyn Lowry tweeted.

After Kailyn Lowry shared the tweet with her many fans, several people weighed in with their amazement in regard to the two women possibly making amends. In addition to one person asking if Kailyn Lowry’s tweet to Jenelle Evans was real life, others expressed shock with emojis, including the shocked-face emoji and side-faced emoji.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans began feuding with one another years ago after Evans began to share gossip stories about Lowry and the other girls of the show on her social media pages. Kailyn Lowry then accused Jenelle Evans of leaking her pregnancy earlier this year before she was able to officially confirm the news herself.

Months after Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy confirmed, Jenelle Evans once again took to social media to allegedly break news about Lowry’s pregnancy by claiming she wasn’t keeping her baby on Facebook. However, as Lowry later confirmed on Twitter, she was most definitely not giving up her baby.

Kailyn Lowry also said at the time that the person behind the shocking rumor was a “f***ed up individual.” Meanwhile, fans online suggested that Jenelle Evans was always starting fake rumors about the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts on her page.

Jenelle Evans has not yet responded to Kailyn Lowry’s message to her on Twitter.

