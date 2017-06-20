Here’s How You Can Meet ‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe In New York City

Devoted fans of the hit Starz show Outlander may not often get the chance to meet the stars of the show, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, but thanks to Liz Mercado Associates, fans will now have the chance.

According to the event’s official Eventbrite page, this installment of “Outlander in the City” will feature none other than Sam Heughan — who plays Jamie Fraser — and Caitriona Balfe — who plays Jamie’s wife, Claire Randall Fraser. As with the last “Outlander in the City” event, which featured the likes of Stephen Walters (Angus) and Nell Hudson (Laoghaire), it will be held at the Papillion Bistro on East 54th Street. The night promises signature cocktails, food, a live DJ, and even a tea reader throughout the evening. The proceeds will go to the actors’ charities, World Child Cancer and Cahonas Scotland. However, there are some provisions for the attendee to keep in mind.

“Please be mindful that this is not an appearance at a convention and even though you will see and meet your favorite Outlander cast member, this is not a meet and greet! This is a party atmosphere, where the actors are entitled to mingle without being converged on or obligated. It is also disrespectful to do so for everyone. You are purchasing a ticket to help charity.”

Meanwhile, Outlander star Sam Heughan has been in the news as of late due to his upcoming film, The Spy Who Dumped Me. This will be the first time that Heughan is attached to a major Hollywood film, and according to Tracking Board, he’s being joined by some pretty big names in the business.

In addition to the previously-announced co-stars, Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, the movie will now also star Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

“Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are set to star alongside Outlander’s Sam Heughan and The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj. Kunis and McKinnon will play best friends who become entangled in an international conspiracy once they discover that one of their ex-boyfriends was a spy. When he’s killed in the middle of a mission, they decide to take up the cause and finish it. Anderson will play an M-like figure who serves as Heughan’s boss, while Theroux’s role is being kept under wraps.”

Real reason they leave stunts until the last day..incase @SamHeughan steers you into a log.. #facefirst #stillOuch pic.twitter.com/JqNqOMByUP — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 19, 2017

On the other hand, Sam’s Outlander co-star, Caitriona Balfe, is in the news for another reason: the injury she suffered on the last day of filming. She even shared the injury with the fans on her Twitter page!

According to The Scottish Sun, she got the unfortunate injury when she went face-first into a log. The injury happened just millimeters from her eye, which — if it had hit her eye — would have led to a most unfortunate ending for the former model.

“The cast and crew have been filming for months, with location work taking place all across the world, including the streets of Edinburgh. And Sam took to Twitter to thank everyone involved. He said: “Last day shooting season 3!! What a ride. Thank you to all our crew in SA (and Scotland). It’s going to be the best yet! @Outlander_STARZ” Caitriona Tweeted a stunning picture of the South African sunrise yesterday morning ahead of her filming. She said: “Second last get up of Season 3 …. if the sunrise is anything to go by … it’s going to be a good day #Outlander”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]