Gal Gadot Net Worth: ‘Wonder Woman’ Salary Is Shockingly Low!

Wonder Woman is topping blockbuster charts all over the world, but it may surprise you to know that Gal Gadot isn’t actually earning big bucks from the movie. In fact, the Israeli actress may be one of the least paid actors to star in a superhero movie.

According to Daily Dot, Gal Gadot’s paycheck for Wonder Woman was only $300,000. This is pretty low considering that the film is the biggest movie of the year. In contrast, Robert Downey Jr. is getting a whopping $200 million for playing Iron Man in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers films.

As for Gal Gadot’s DC contemporaries, Ben Affleck was paid a cool $15 million for Justice League. He’s also about to get another $20 million for his upcoming stand-alone Batman movie, according to Statistic Brain. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill reportedly earned $14 million for Man of Steel alone.

Granted, Gal Gadot may end up getting more than the agreed-upon $300,000. As with most Hollywood contracts, actors usually get a cut from the movie’s total earnings on top of their contract salaries. And Wonder Woman has now raked in more than $500 million worldwide.

Nevertheless, the pay gap among superhero actors is still concerningly huge, especially since Wonder Woman got better reviews and performed better at the box office than the other DC movies. However, it is worth noting that Gal Gadot was a relatively new actress when she was first cast in the DC franchise. The model-turned-actress has signed on for three movies–for $300,000 each–including 2016’s Batman v Superman and the upcoming Justice League.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot revealed that she was seriously considering to quit acting before she learned that she has been given the role of her life as the new Wonder Woman.

This profession, [with] the rejections, it’s a tough business. I had so many almosts, another camera test. It was almost mine, and another role, and another role…And I was like, telling my husband, ‘I’m not sure how long I can take it.’

Because of the movie’s unexpected success, a sequel is almost a done deal. And should Wonder Woman 2 be made, Gal Gadot’s asking price is expected to skyrocket.

Currently, the 32-year-old former Miss Universe contestant is worth $16 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.com. Her Hollywood break came in 2009 when she landed a role in the Fast & Furious franchise. She then had small roles in several movies, including Knight and Day with Tom Cruise and Date Night with Steve Carrell and Tina Fey. Gal Gadot is also the face of Gucci for its Bamboo fragrance.

Gal Gadot is married to Yaron Varsano, an Israeli real estate businessman with whom she has two young daughters. They own a luxury hotel in Tel Aviv.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]