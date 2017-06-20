‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Is Sam Going Off The Deep End?

General Hospital spoilers are in and it seems like Sam is about to go off the deep end. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sam will have a huge knife on her which isn’t good for anyone because she’s having some pretty intense visions and hearing voices.

General Hospital fans know that Sam has been in trouble as it’s getting harder for her to decipher what’s real in her world. Odds are, this makes things dangerous now that she has a knife with her. She decides to leave the knife under her pillow but viewers won’t be able to rest easy because spoilers state she will try to sneak the knife out of the room.

General Hospital spoilers state that Jason will be very concerned about Sam’s well being but there’s nothing he can really do about the situation. He’s beginning to realize that Sam might be beyond his help. Even so, that doesn’t mean he’s going to give up on her easily.

On the other side of spoilers, Sonny has his eyes set on a reunion with Carly. He has every intention of taking this trip to reignite things, but Carly isn’t quite sure. As it turns out, General Hospital fans will see her reject Sonny, but of course, that doesn’t stop him from making a bold move. Back in Port Charles, Josslyn will question Michael about Carly and Sonny, as she’s convinced that they’re going to wind up back together.

This week on @GeneralHospital, Sonny & Carly share a passionate kiss! Is this a new beginning for #CarSon? —> https://t.co/30LRSL585h #GH pic.twitter.com/u7RLBtnNOf — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) June 6, 2017

That’s not where the story ends for Josslyn as General Hospital spoilers leaked that she’s headed for a really dangerous path with “disastrous consequences.” What does that mean regarding Josslyn’s story on General Hospital? Well, she may act out in anger after she’s convinced that Sonny and Carly are headed for a reunion. Spoilers state she’s going to do something very foolish because she thinks Sonny and Carly don’t care about her feelings. Over the next few weeks, viewers will see Josslyn completely lose control of her life, as her friends talk her into some reckless behavior. It’s stated she may even see herself behind bars.

We don’t know where Joss’ story is headed but with great conflict comes even better drama for fans.

What do you think about the recent General Hospital spoilers?

[Featured Image by ABC]