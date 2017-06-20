Even behind bars, RHONJ star Joe Giudice is still making news, and this time it’s because the word has surfaced that after he gets out of prison, he will be deported. Joe and Teresa Giudice have always known that it was possible that Joe might face deportation, but now sources are saying that he has been flagged for deportation after he gets released from prison, likely in 2019. Joe Giudice was born in Italy and came to the United States just after his first birthday, but he never applied for U.S. citizenship because, according to Joe, he thought it was automatic.

RHONJ stars Joe and Teresa are currently taking turns behind bars after their convictions for a variety of financial crimes, but Joe’s immigration situation has been weighing heavily on their minds. Before the legal issues surfaced, Joe was said to be unaware that he was not a citizen, as his parents and siblings became American citizens years ago. But now that immigration issues are looming, Teresa has publicly stated that if her husband is deported, the whole Giudice family will move with him to Italy. But sadly, even though Teresa and the children are American citizens, with his conviction, Joe Giudice has little hope of ever becoming an American citizen. Joe’s main concern about moving to Italy is that he does not speak the language.

While RHONJ stars Joe and Teresa Giudice were hoping that the immigration issues would go away, sources from the Department of Homeland Security are now saying that Joe Giudice has been flagged for deportation after he is released from prison.

“We have every intent to deport him.”

While Joe is away, Teresa Giudice has been trying to square away Joe’s immigration issues but has reportedly hit a wall, according to a family friend. Teresa has even allegedly gone as far as to try and contact her friend, President Donald Trump.

“Teresa has been scrambling to try to get the deportation waived, and it’s not happening yet.”

Immigration law expert Sophia Solovyova explains that based on Joe Giudice’s criminal past, there are limited waivers that could keep him in the country. If the government has already flagged him for deportation, his chances of staying in the country aren’t good.

“Immigration consequences of criminal convictions depend on the particular criminal statutes implicated and are very case specific. Joe was convicted under a fraud statute. It’s a deportable offense, for which waivers are available only in very limited circumstances.”

Sadly, Joe Giudice’s current legal problems are not his only issues. As fans of RHONJ saw on the show, Giudice was first caught driving on a suspended license and was then arrested for identity fraud after he got a license with his brother Pietro’s name on it. According to experts, this constitutes a pattern.

But Joe might be worried about rumors regarding RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and cheating, but Teresa’s lawyer insists that it is the epitome of “fake news.” Attorney James Leonard says that stories about infidelity and the Giudices are manufactured.

“Sadly, Teresa is used to this. She and her family have been a target of these types of attacks for years.”

He claims the couple speaks on the phone every day and that there are no issues.

Do you think RHONJ star Joe Giudice will be deported after he leaves prison? Will Teresa follow him to Italy?

