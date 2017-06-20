‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Christmas Abbott A Fan-Favorite Already, Leading ‘BB19’ Cast Rankings

Big Brother 19 spoilers may now include revealing who the fan-favorites are among the BB19 cast members. There have been a number of fan-generated cast rankings on social media since CBS revealed the 16 new houseguests playing the game this summer. Fan site Joker’s Updates also has a poll going on, where viewers can give every houseguest a score based on their first impressions. These daily rankings of the BB19 cast give an up-to-the-minute look at how the opinions of viewers may shift.

For the first day of these Big Brother 19 rankings, Christmas Abbott was the most popular houseguest in the new cast. She finished just ahead of Mark Jansen, Matthew Clines, Dominique Cooper, and Ramses Soto in this early poll. On Tuesday (June 20), Jessica Graf has taken an early lead, followed closely by Christmas, Dominique, Mark, and Matthew (in that order). A registered user on Joker’s Updates can place a new vote each day, so the poll is relatively fluid until a number of fans have weighed in.

It was on Monday (June 19) when a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers were revealed by CBS and producers. Cast photos, biographies, and interviews were posted on social media and the live feeds to generate additional interest in the summer 2017 season. Those interviews were conducted by former houseguest Jeff Schroeder, who gave everyone an inside look at the BB19 cast members before the game really gets started. It was from that early information that a love for Christmas Abbott was born among fans.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for! Here’s your first look at the #BB19 Houseguests: https://t.co/gw3oXiDYAC pic.twitter.com/m6NLFl09r9 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 19, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Big Brother 19 schedule begins on June 28 when a two-hour season premiere airs on CBS. After that, the episodes will fall into familiar time slots on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays every week. It’s possible that a new competition between houseguests will also enter into the equation, much like Battle of the Block and Road Kill has done in the past, but that should slide seamlessly into the Sunday episodes. Until the premiere, fans have a lot of time to familiarize themselves with the new BB19 cast members.

There is a lot of time until that first episode finally airs on CBS, meaning a lot could take place inside the BB19 house before that point. It is expected that the Week 1 Head of Household competition will have already taken place and that there will be nominations for eviction before footage is even shown to fans for the first time. That gives an opportunity for a lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers to hit the internet over the next week, possibly shifting how fans vote in these new BB19 cast rankings.

[Featured Image by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images]