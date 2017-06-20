‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Amy Roloff Throws Tori A Pre-Delivery Party As Jackson’s Birth Nears

Warning: This article contains Little People, Big World spoilers.

The countdown to Baby Jackson’s arrival continues on tonight’s new episode of Little People, Big World.

In a People preview, proud grandma-to-be Amy Roloff prepares for the big day by holding a pre-delivery party for Tori with Audrey Roloff and Tori’s mom, Kim. The women look at baby pictures of twins Zach and Jeremy Roloff, enjoy snacks and pedicures, and offer stories and advice to support Tori ahead of her delivery.

“It’s fun for us to go down memory lane and embrace what’s happening and have a nice sharing moment,” says Amy.

Audrey, who is due to deliver a baby girl in September, talks about the close relationship she shares with her sister-in-law.

“It kind of feels just natural that Tori and I get to go through this together,” she says, explaining that they share a lot of common ground due to marrying twins and being pregnant at the same time. “Sharing a lot of these moments together has been really fun.”

Both Tori and Audrey listen intently as Amy talks about delivering Zach and Jeremy prematurely — at just 34 weeks. Amy says that the twins (and her younger children, Molly and Jacob) were delivered via cesarean section.

Mooning babies. Oh I mean ???????? ???? sorry. #storyofzachandtori #zandtpartyofthree #zacissedthebirkmemo A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

“Do little people have to [have a C-section], that’s a thing?” asks Audrey.

“My type of dwarfism does, and I think most of them do,” replies Amy, explaining that the small size of little people’s hips and birth canal make it difficult for them to go through natural childbirth.

Meanwhile, Kim says Tori was also delivered prematurely via C-section due to placenta previa. The condition occurs when the placenta blocks the cervix and gets in the way of the birth canal.

In the last two Little People, Big World episodes, Tori has grappled with whether to undergo a C-section to deliver Baby Jackson, and hearing about Amy and Kim’s experiences clearly make her squeamish.

“I think my mom and Amy are like, ‘Here’s the bad stuff but hopefully this won’t happen to you,'” Tori says. “I don’t need to hear scary stories about C-sections at the moment, I’m good.”

Happy Father's Day Zachary. There's not a single person I'd rather being taking this journey of parenthood with. Seeing you with Baby J makes me fall more and more in love with you. Jackson and I love you so much and we can't wait for many more fathers days ahead! #zandtpartyofthree #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Despite her jitters, Tori says she had a great time at the party.

“It was really nice for Amy to get all the girls together and do something special for me,” Tori admits. “It’s nice to know that I’m supported and loved.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tori delivered Jackson Kyle Roloff via C-section on May 12. Tori and Zach recently shared adorable pictures of their son to mark his one-month birthday.

Meanwhile, Audrey and Jeremy just purchased a new home near Portland so that can be near their family when their daughter arrives in September.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]