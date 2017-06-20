Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may be participating in an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp but according to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star is convinced that her relationship is over for good.

On June 19, Hollywood Life shared a report claiming that while Marriage Boot Camp is all about saving relationships, there’s nearly no chance at Amber Portwood and Matt Baier reconciling. So, why did the Teen Mom OG star and mother of 8-year-old Leah travel to California to film the WEtv reality series?

“[Amber Portwood] knows that there’s next to zero chance of her and Matt ever getting back together, but she didn’t want to turn down the chance to be on Marriage Boot Camp,” a source close to the reality star told the outlet.

As the outlet explained, Amber Portwood reportedly doesn’t believe her relationship with Matt Baier is worth salvaging but because they are still tied through their businesses, Portwood would like to get to a healthier place with Baier. After all, if their businesses are going to be successful, the constant arguing and fighting need to stop.

The insider went on to reveal that Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are limited when it comes to their relationship skills and named the issue as the reason behind their many splits. They also said that there was so much that has happened between the former couple that they could never be serious about a reunion. That said, Baier is reportedly clinging on to hope as he attempts to extend his 15 minutes of fame.

As fans saw during a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood considered calling off her wedding to Matt Baier after learning he had given her co-star Caitlynn Lowell a Xanax pill. Around the same time, Portwood put Baier on blast after he told fans she would be attending one of his book signings that had nothing to do with her.

To see more of Amber Portwood, Matt Baier, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Farrah Abraham, and Simon Saran, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

No word yet on when Marriage Boot Camp will premiere on WEtv.

